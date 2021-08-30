Tryon Medical details expansion plans for the Charlotte region and its new clinic

Tryon Medical Partners, Charlotte’s largest independent medical practice, will open a new 11,000 square foot clinic in Matthews. The renovated building was previously used as a COVID-19 testing site. Courtesy of Tryon Medical Partners

Tryon Medical Partners, Charlotte’s largest independent medical practice, said Monday its opening a new clinic at the site of a former Rite Aid in Matthews.

The clinic is set to open Sept. 13 at 630 Matthews Township Parkway. It will replace the practice’s current Matthews clinic located in Novant Health’s Matthews Medical Building.

The new clinic will also be significantly larger than the old space, at 11,000 square feet compared to 3,000 square feet at the former site.

Eighteen medical professionals will be based at the location, the practice said in a news release, including five primary care physicians. The clinic will also offer specialized care in cardiology, dermatology and endocrinology later this fall.

Tryon Medical Partners serves more than 150,000 patients in the Charlotte area. The practice operates 10 clinics in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties.

The building was previously a standalone Rite Aid pharmacy, said Tom Williams, a spokesman for the practice. Tryon Medical Partners used the site to test patients for COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic last year, conducting tests in the parking lot and using the old pharmacy as office space.

The practice closed the site last winter when cases dropped.

Williams declined to provide the cost of the Matthews project.

Opening the newly renovated clinic will not affect the practice’s capacity to test patients for COVID-19, Williams said. In the past 60 days, the practice has opened two new testing sites in Pineville and Gastonia to meet demand as cases rise.

Last month, Tryon Medical Partners joined six other Charlotte independent medical groups in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

