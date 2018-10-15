‘Responsible growth’ strategy helps Bank of America profits jump

Bank of America said Monday its profit rose 32 percent in the third quarter of this year from the same period a year ago.

The Charlotte-based bank reported $7.2 billion in profit, as revenue increased 4 percent amid higher deposit and loan balances. The bank also lowered its expenses, an area that has been a key focus for CEO Brian Moynihan for years.

In a statement, Moynihan said the bank’s pre-tax earnings for the quarter were the highest in the company’s history. He attributed the performance to the bank’s ongoing “responsible growth” strategy and a strong U.S. economy.

Moynihan, who took over the bank in 2010, has been focused for years on bringing down expenses at the second-largest U.S. bank by assets.

Under previously announced plans, the bank is pushing to lower its annual noninterest expenses to about $53 billion by the end of 2018.

On Monday, the bank said its non-interest expenses, a category that includes items like labor costs, declined by $327 million, or 2 percent, from the same quarter last year.

Bank of America is the latest large U.S. bank to disclose financial results for the third quarter of this year.

Last week, Wells Fargo said its profit rose 32 percent. The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets maintains its largest employment hub in Charlotte.

Citigroup, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said its profit increase approximately 12 percent from a year earlier. JPMorgan, the largest bank, reported a roughly 24 percent increase in profit. Both are based in New York.