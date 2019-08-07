JPMorgan Chase provides first details of NC expansion, and opens its first branch

JPMorgan prepares to open retail branches in Charlotte Bank of America and Wells Fargo need to make room for JPMorgan . The bank plans to open its branches by the end of 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bank of America and Wells Fargo need to make room for JPMorgan . The bank plans to open its branches by the end of 2019.

JPMorgan Chase detailed for the first time its plans to expand in North Carolina, including adding up to 21 branches in Charlotte — bringing more competition to a market dominated by Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

All told, JPMorgan, the largest bank in the U.S. by assets, said Wednesday it will open up to 40 branches in North Carolina in the next three years, creating around 250 jobs. It will also add around 80 ATMs.

Bank officials cut the ribbon on the first branch Wednesday in Chapel Hill at 133 West Franklin St, one of up to 18 the bank will open in the Triangle area.

The expansion adds to the thousands of consumers and local businesses that JPMorgan already serves in North Carolina through commercial, private and investment banking, the bank said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The New York-based firm said it has over 200 employees in the state. It has been growing its commercial and private banking services, with offices in Charlotte and Raleigh, and a new commercial banking office in Greensboro.

“We’ve been serving the Carolinas for more than a decade and opening branches allows us to lend to more consumers and small businesses, and offer good paying jobs,” Thasunda Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, said in a press release.

More competition

The move will give customers in Charlotte one more bank to choose from, in a market where Wells Fargo and Bank of America loom large. The two banks hold around 89% of deposits in the area, according to the most recent data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Bank of America is based in Charlotte, and Charlotte is the largest employment hub for San Francisco-based Wells Fargo.

Another big bank is entering the Charlotte market too: In April, U.S. Bank said it expects to open 10 branches in Charlotte by 2020.

The Minneapolis-based bank’s first branch will open in the fall at 201 S. Tryon St., in the former home of Dean & Deluca.

And the planned $66-billion merger of BB&T and SunTrust banks will bring the new bank’s headquarters to Charlotte as it is expected form the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets and deposits. The banks have said they expect to receive regulatory approvals by the end of the year.

There are 40 financial institutions in the Charlotte region, according to the FDIC data, a decline of around 28% since 2008.