Banking

Wells Fargo details additional plans for pending return to office for employees

Wells Fargo, one of Charlotte’s largest employers, is targeting early fall for a return to in-person work.
Wells Fargo, one of Charlotte’s largest employers, is targeting early fall for a return to in-person work. File photo

Wells Fargo will require a large number of its employees to return to the office a minimum of three days a week beginning this fall, according to a new internal memo.

In a message sent to employees on Friday, Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell outlined expectations for Wells Fargo’s return to work plans. “Our schedules will mostly resemble our pre-pandemic working approach, with additional flexibility,” Powell said in the memo.

The bank is one of Charlotte’s largest employers, with more than 27,000 workers in the area. The bank had more than 260,000 total employees as of January 2021.

Return to the office will begin Sept. 7, Powell said in the memo, and continue through October. Returns will be organized by job function and location.

“We are encouraging all employees to spend more time in shared workspaces,” Powell said.

Employees in enterprise functions — departments like finance, corporate risk and human resources — will spend a minimum of three days a week in the office, with the flexibility of up to two days a week of remote work.

Guidelines may vary by department, role and location, Powell’s memo noted.

Wells Fargo officials previously told the Observer that the bank had targeted Labor Day for a return to “a more normal operating model.”

Returning to work at Wells Fargo

Here are some other features of the bank’s updated return to office plans, according to Powell’s memo:

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Hannah Lang
Hannah Lang
Hannah Lang covers banking and finance for The Charlotte Observer. She studied business journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in the same town as her alma mater.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service