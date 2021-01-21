More changes coming for a popular former industrial site in north Charlotte

The real estate companies behind the redevelopment of Camp North End, once an industrial complex north of uptown, detailed plans Thursday for a second phase that would add offices, retail and homes.

ATCO Properties & Management and Shorenstein Properties LLC released new renderings and announced Thursday they will build 120,000 square feet of office space and around 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of retail on the property.

The firms plan to refurbish two older structures on the site to house the retail and offices, as well as build a multifamily building and parking garage, according to the company’s release and permits previously filed with the city. The multifamily building would contain 202 units.

Damon Hemmerdinger, co-president of ATCO, said in a news release that building new office, retail and homes a mile from uptown Charlotte will allow it to attract companies and talent to the city.

“It’s continuing what we’ve been doing successfully and enlarging the community of businesses and people that are creating a vibrancy at Camp North End,” Hemmerdinger said in an interview.

A rendering of the second phase of Camp North End, located on an old industrial site that manufactured everything from Model Ts to missles. Courtesy of Nelson Byrd Woltz

More changes planned

The sprawling, 75-acre industrial site between Statesville Avenue and North Graham Street once manufactured everything from Ford Model Ts to missiles. But in a process known as adaptive reuse, ATCO and Shorenstein have repurposed those buildings for retail, office, restaurant and other uses.

The adaptive reuse concept has spread across Charlotte, bucking the trend of the city tearing down its history.

ATCO has said Camp North End is one of the largest adaptive reuse projects in the country. It is home to companies like Ally Bank and co-working firm Hygge, as well as food and beverage tenants including Leah & Louise and Free Range Brewing.

Work on the second phase started this month and is scheduled to wrap up early next year.

The developers also have started planning renovations for several other buildings, including the historic Ford Factory. The building, which dates to 1924, was designated as a local landmark last year.