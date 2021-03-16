New retail, hundreds of homes: City Council approves developments across Charlotte

Charlotte City Council approved hundreds of homes and new commercial space across the city Monday. dduong@newsobserver.com

Charlotte City Council paved the way for the construction of new offices, retail and hundreds of homes across the city Monday.

Council members approved over a dozen rezoning requests for proposed developments in north, west, east and south Charlotte. The projects are another sign of Charlotte’s building boom that shows no signs of slowing despite COVID-19.

Here are some of the biggest developments that were approved:

Apartments

City Council approved hundreds of new apartments throughout the city Monday, including some affordable housing.

NRP Properties plans to build 200 units at the intersection of North Tryon Street and West Sugar Creek Road. All would be priced for those earning 60% of the area median income, which translates to about $50,000 for a family of four.

The city also authorized a proposal from the owner of a 14-acre parcel in northwest Charlotte to build multifamily housing. Plans call for up to 221 units along Mount Holly Road just past Interstate 485.

Retail and offices

Council members also authorized a plan from The Keith Corporation for a mixed-use development in Elizabeth, across from Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

The firm proposed building up to 120,000 square feet of offices, including medical office space, on the East Fifth Street site. The plans also call for event/gathering space and up to 16 residential units, either rentals or for-sale product.

And a development that would expand the commercial space at the fast-growing Riverbend project in northwest Charlotte was approved too.

The mixed-use Riverbend project includes hundreds of homes and a shopping center. In 2019, Corning Optical moved its headquarters to Charlotte, opening a 182,170 square-foot office building in the development near Mt Holly-Huntersville Road and Brookshire Boulevard.

The proposal approved at the council meeting would allow for just under 70,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, office space and other commercial development on a vacant six-acre site beside Corning’s headquarters.