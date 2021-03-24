South End transformation continues with major redevelopment bringing retail, offices

A rendering of the office building announced Wednesday for South End, part of a mixed-use project along South Boulevard. Courtesy of Trinity Partners

A pair of developers announced plans Wednesday for a new office and retail building in South End, the next step in a redevelopment that is reshaping 42 acres along South Boulevard.

Marsh Properties and Aston Properties, both Charlotte-based real estate firms, will break ground in September on 2825 South, a 138,780-square-foot building, according to a news release Wednesday. Around 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space will be on the ground floor, and four floors of office are planned on top of a structured parking deck.

The project is part of the larger Sedgefield mixed-use development underway from Marsh Properties at South Boulevard and Poindexter Drive.

That includes Sedgefield Shopping Center, with Harris Teeter, The Waterman restaurant and other businesses. The firm also completed construction recently on a 263-unit luxury apartment complex next to the shopping center.

A ‘thriving urban neighborhood’

The news comes as South End is witnessing a transformation.

New restaurants, nightlife and apartments sprung up in the area with the construction of the LYNX Blue Line, which opened in 2007. But in recent years, it’s become more corporate, with new office towers being built and employers like LendingTree and Lowe’s establishing a presence in the area.

Jamie McLawhorn, President of Marsh Properties, said in the news release that companies are attracted to the amenities in South End.

“This corridor has truly transformed into an energetic, thriving urban neighborhood and we’re honored to be a part of it,” he said.

COVID-19 also shaped how the building was designed, according to the release, from touchless doors and elevator controls to its air filtration systems.

The firms also announced the first two tenants: Aston Properties, one of the developers, and the project’s general contractor Samet Corporation.