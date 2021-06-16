New mixed-use tower planned next to popular South End brewery. Here’s what we know.

A planned mixed use office and retail tower is going up next to Suffolk Punch in South End. Stream Realty Partners

Developers Stream Realty Partners and The Durban Group announced a joint venture for a 325,000-square-foot, mixed-use tower in South End on Tuesday next to a popular brewery.

The building will occupy 1.7 acres at 2833 and 2905 Griffith St., adjacent to the Suffolk Punch restaurant and brewery, a project Durban developed in 2017. Construction will start next year and be finished in 2024, according to Daniel Farrar, who leads Stream’s investment and development business in the Carolinas.

Once completed, the development will be used as a mix of office and retail spaces. In its concept for retail spaces, Stream foresees a ground floor with food and beverage, retail and entertainment venues, with outdoor space on some floors, and a rooftop restaurant with outdoor space.

A significant part of the development’s retail area will incorporate the existing space of Suffolk Punch. In addition, the outdoor space of Suffolk Punch will be expanded in this development to serve functions including entertainment and dining, Farrar said in an email.

The cost of the construction for the new joint-venture project is not known yet, Farrar said.

According to Farrar, the project will help existing businesses as it attracts more customers to the area during business hours and offering new retail, entertainment and employment options to residents.

Fast-growing South End has seen an influx of restaurants and apartments as well as office towers for companies like LendingTree and Lowe’s that have been establishing a presence in the area.

As of February, South End is home to 3.5 million square feet of office space and 1.9 million square feet of retail space, according to the South End Development Report compiled by non-profit Charlotte Center City Partners.

Both brokers see South End as a growing market suitable to house the project.