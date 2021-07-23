A Charlotte corporate park was just sold to a Florida developer. Here’s what we know

Harris Corners, a 370,000-square-foot corporate park in north Charlotte, was sold to a Florida-based developer. Courtesy of CP Group

A north Charlotte office park was sold to Florida-based developer CP Group, the Observer confirmed late Friday.

The firm, formerly Crocker Partners, bought Harris Corners, which is off Interstate 77 near Northlake Mall. It’s about a 15-minute drive from uptown Charlotte and is also near Interstate 485.

The sale was a joint venture with private equity investment firm Siguler Guff, based in New York, according to a CP Group news release.

A spokesman for CP Group did not disclose the purchase price. Mecklenburg County property records do not show the transaction yet.

The office buildings were last sold in 2017 for $58.5 million, the Observer previously reported.

Harris Corners, a 370,000-square foot office campus, has two five-story buildings and a four-story building. They are at 9300, 9115 and 9335 Harris Corners Parkway. The buildings are appraised at about $19.4 million, $25.7 million and $25.5 million, respectively, according to county property records.

Scott Barr, senior vice president of CP Group, said that “Harris Corners provides a best-in-class office environment.”

Offices in the corporate park include Husqvarna Group, GCG Wealth Management and Liberty Mutual.

It was built in the early 2000s, with amenities that include a conference facility, cafe, fitness center and a food truck program, CP Group said. The site now also features Courtyard by Marriott Charlotte Northlake, at 9110 Harris Corners Parkway.