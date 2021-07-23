Development
A Charlotte corporate park was just sold to a Florida developer. Here’s what we know
A north Charlotte office park was sold to Florida-based developer CP Group, the Observer confirmed late Friday.
The firm, formerly Crocker Partners, bought Harris Corners, which is off Interstate 77 near Northlake Mall. It’s about a 15-minute drive from uptown Charlotte and is also near Interstate 485.
The sale was a joint venture with private equity investment firm Siguler Guff, based in New York, according to a CP Group news release.
A spokesman for CP Group did not disclose the purchase price. Mecklenburg County property records do not show the transaction yet.
The office buildings were last sold in 2017 for $58.5 million, the Observer previously reported.
Harris Corners, a 370,000-square foot office campus, has two five-story buildings and a four-story building. They are at 9300, 9115 and 9335 Harris Corners Parkway. The buildings are appraised at about $19.4 million, $25.7 million and $25.5 million, respectively, according to county property records.
Scott Barr, senior vice president of CP Group, said that “Harris Corners provides a best-in-class office environment.”
Offices in the corporate park include Husqvarna Group, GCG Wealth Management and Liberty Mutual.
It was built in the early 2000s, with amenities that include a conference facility, cafe, fitness center and a food truck program, CP Group said. The site now also features Courtyard by Marriott Charlotte Northlake, at 9110 Harris Corners Parkway.
Comments