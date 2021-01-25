Charlotte mall loses popular chocolate store, citing COVID and less store traffic

Godiva Chocolatier at SouthPark mall will permanently close along with 127 other North American stores, the Belgian chocolate maker said. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte is losing a specialty chocolate store because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Godiva Chocolatier at SouthPark mall will permanently close with 127 other North American stores, the Belgian chocolate maker said Monday.

The demand for in-person shopping has dropped because of the COVID-19 pandemic as more people shop online, according to the company.

“We have always been focused on what our consumers need and how they want to experience our brand, which is why we have made this decision,” Godiva CEO Nurtac Afridi said in a statement.

Most of the retail outlets nationwide will remain open through Valentine’s Day, one of Godiva’s most popular times, spokeswoman Tara McTeague told the Observer.

The company would not release the number of employees affected.

The SouthPark store offers curbside pickup and shoppers can reserve a shopping time, according to the website.

In July, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte malls like Concord Mills, Carolina Place and Northlake Mall saw store closings, including Lane Bryant, Ann Taylor Factory Store, Justice and Catherines.

New additions at SouthPark

Several stores recently opened at SouthPark, managed by mall property owner Simon.

TravisMathew men’s sportswear brand opened its first Southeast location there, and Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci opened a 5,000-square-foot store last month.

Piercing Pagoda, specializing in 14-karat gold piercing earrings, also is listed as recently opened on the mall’s website.

SouthPark mall has 160 stores, according to the website.