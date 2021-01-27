Cooper extends COVID restrictions another month, as Charlotte businesses try to hang on

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday said that restrictions on businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are now extended for an entire month.

Some Charlotte businesses warily eyed the move, but credited their regular customers with helping keep them afloat.

The latest stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Friday, has been extended to 5 p.m. Feb. 28. It’s the fourth time North Carolina’s Phase 3 coronavirus restrictions were extended since Oct. 2 even as COVID-19 vaccinations are under way.

Cooper’s moves come as the pace of new infections and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 have begun to fall from post-holiday highs. But Cooper said, “The virus is still raging through our communities... We cannot let our guard down.”

Some bars, like Ri Ra on North Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte, remain closed under North Carolina’s Phase 3 reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. The popular Irish pub reopened briefly in August after temporarily closing in March. David T. Foster III Observer file photo

Taking what they can get

Business is down 85% at the French Quarter Restaurant in uptown Charlotte, general manager Angelo Tsepelis said Wednesday.

He was at least relieved that Cooper wasn’t further restricting the industry’s hours. “Just as long as he’s not closing us,” Tsepelis said. “We’re taking what business we can get.”

Lunch traffic is still OK, as long as it’s not raining, he said, and the last hour before closing on weekend nights is particularly strong.

Thankful for the regulars

John’s Family Restaurant has been in Steele Creek for more than 20 years and added curbside pickup during the coronavirus pandemic.

Manager Michael Tsoulos credits the restaurant’s regulars for helping it survive.

“He’s making it very hard to make a living,” Tsoulos said of Cooper’s decision.

‘Still in the black’

A loyal customer base has likewise kept Eddie’s Place Cotswold open, said Scott Giegler, one of the restaurant’s managers.

For two months last year, a customer said, “Here’s my credit card,” and paid for all take-out meals ordered by officers in CMPD’s Providence Division, Giegler said.

“Our to-go business we’ve kept steady,” he said, “and even with half the tables (due to Cooper’s statewide orders), we’re still in the black.”

Bars feel the pinch

Bars, hotels and restaurants have been allowed to sell mixed beverages with alcohol to go since Dec. 21. Businesses now can sell mixed beverages for off-site consumption until their business closes through March 31, according to Cooper.

“We believe this is a good economic boost for those businesses” that have been really struggling, Cooper said.

But that’s little solace to bar owners around Charlotte and the state, according to a trade association.

“In North Carolina, bars are the only businesses that haven’t been allowed to reopen their doors,” Zack Medford, president of the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association said in a statement Monday. “Bar owners need substantial monetary relief and they need it immediately.”

Drinks to go helps

Still, some businesses are seeing a good response to selling alcoholic beverages to go.

“Half of our online orders are cocktails,” said Jill Marcus, owner of Something Classic Cafe. During the holidays, she said, people sent cocktails with garnishes as gifts to their neighbors.

“It’s amazing to me how well that has done,” Marcus said. “Who knew there was a market for that?”

Restrictions are tough

Other business owners say the drinks to-go policy is too limited.

“Would be great if we could sell more than one at a time,” said Paul Verica of The Stanley restaurant on East Seventh Street.

He said overall business is still down 50%, with weekend and to-go orders for cheesesteaks and burgers during the weekdays helping the farm-to-table concept in Elizabeth. “The industry restrictions are tough on our industry but necessary for the greater good,“ Verica said.

COVID-19 restrictions





Under Phase 3, bars, nightclubs, music halls and auditoriums can open at 30% capacity or with 100 seats, whichever is less. Many businesses, including bars and independent music venues, remain closed because seating is restricted to outdoors only.

A modified stay-at-home order that started in December is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. North Carolina residents should only leave home for essential activities like school, work and grocery shopping. All non-essential businesses must close at 10 p.m. Alcohol sales must stop at 9 p.m.

The (Raleigh) News & Observer contributed