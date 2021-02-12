There’s a new waterfront restaurant on Lake Norman with a tropical vibe

A new waterfront restaurant quietly opened on Lake Norman with a tropical vacation vibe.

The building for Toucan’s Lakefront on Pinnacle Lane in Mooresville underwent nearly three years of renovations that includes adding vibrant colors, hand-painted wall murals, real bamboo on walls, 8-foot tiki statues and planted palm trees. All with a view of the lake.

“It looks like we brought the outside inside,” said Alida Gjuraj, co-owner of Toucan’s with husband Peter. “We want to make you feel in a happy place.”

The Gjurajes also own Blue Parrot Grill next door. It’s an outdoor bar and restaurant that is open March 1 through Oct. 31, weather permitting. It seats about 100 people and often sees wait lines up to two hours when it’s open for the season, Alida said.

Toucan’s more than triples the seating and is year-round with indoors and outdoors seating. Alida said so far they’ve hired 40 full- and part-time workers.

The restaurants each have a dock with 16 slips.

Toucan’s Lakefront on Pinnacle Lane in Mooresville has a tropical vibe on Lake Norman. Toucan's Lakefront

On the menu

Toucan’s menu includes everything from sandwiches, burgers and wraps priced up to $14 for a lobster roll to main entrees of seafood and steaks for $17 to $30.

“There’s really something for everyone,” Alida said.

There’s an oyster bar on the deck. And, some favorites from Blue Parrot are on the menu with more plating adding to the Caribbean feel, including black beans and rice with tacos, Alida said.

Focal point

The full-service 18-by-15 foot bar is Toucan’ centerpiece in the middle of the restaurant.

The specialty drinks include frozen blended drinks and island flare.

Toucan’s Lakefront, owned by Alida and Peter Gjuraj, is open on Lake Norman. Toucan's Lakefront

Still family-friendly

The Gjurajes said their three children, ages 15, 30 and 33, help out in the restaurants.

“We run our business with our family so we definitely want to cater to them as well,” Alida said.

Along with a children’s menu that includes pizza to grilled cheese and mac and cheese, there’s entertainment.

Gjuraj said Toucan’s has video games in the retail section and a sand area, similar to the Blue Parrot, will be added for children to play in.

COVID-19 impact

The Gjurajes planned to open the 6,000-square-foot restaurant last year but the coronavirus caused delays with permitting and getting building materials.

The couple also installed a new filtered air conditioning unit that helps fight airborne illnesses, they said.

The quiet opening also helps to manage social distancing in keeping with the 50% statewide capacity restrictions and to “make sure we have all our ducks in a row,” Alida said.

Toucan’s Lakefront on Pinnacle Lane in Mooresville is new restaurant on Lake Norman with a tropical atmosphere. Toucan's Lakefront

Want to go?

Toucan’s Lakefront at 167 Pinnacle Lane is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. No reservations are needed.