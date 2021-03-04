As NC loosens COVID restrictions, one grocer is tightening its mandatory mask policy

As states like North Carolina begin loosening coronavirus restrictions, one grocer is strengthening its COVID-19 policies.

Discount German grocer Lidl, which has several stores in the Charlotte region and two in the Raleigh area, said Tuesday it is implementing a no-exceptions facial coverings policy for customers in stores, effective next week.

“We must maintain vigilance against new variants,” Lidl said on Twitter.

All customers over the age of 2 will be required to wear face coverings. Customers who can’t wear masks will be allowed to wear face shields.

We must maintain vigilance against new variants. Read this letter our CEO sent to Lidl customers today highlighting the measures we are taking to keep them and our customers safe, including a stronger requirement for protective facial coverings. pic.twitter.com/pYo3d9J5Q8 — Lidl US (@LidlUS) March 3, 2021

In a letter to customers shared in Tuesday’s Tweet, Lidl US CEO Johannes Fieber said that even as vaccines become available, safety measures across stores remains a priority.

“With new and more contagious variants becoming more common, we are strengthening our mask policy again,” he said.

Fieberalso said home delivery is available through Shipt.

The new policy comes as the U.S. marks the one-year anniversary since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Last week, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper relaxed some coronavirus restrictions that included allowing bars and nightclubs to open inside at limited capacity and increasing outdoor venue capacities. North Carolina has a mask mandate requiring just about everyone to wear a mask in public.

Other COVID-19 measures

Lidl has invested more than $10 million in protective measures and policies across its more than 130 stories, including installing air filtration systems and enhanced cleanings.

Lidl also is offering workers $200 in compensation to those who get the vaccine, and accommodating employee schedules for appointments.

There are about 200 Lidl store employees in the Charlotte area.

Local Lidls

Charlotte’s first Lidl opened in December 2019 on Monroe Road. Another store opened last year on Margaret Wallace Road in Matthews. Other area stores are in Rock Hill, Indian Trail and Concord.

The grocer plans to open four more locations including at Carmel Commons, South Boulevard, Mallard Creek Church Road and South Tryon Street in Steele Creek. The latter two are expected to open by summer.