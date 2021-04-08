Food Lion has plans to open another Charlotte grocery store this month

Food Lion will open another Charlotte store this month.

The news comes after discount German grocer Lidl said it, too, will open another Charlotte store this month as grocery stores continue to battle for more market share.

Food Lion said Thursday it will open another store this month at 1620 Ashley Road in the Harveys Supermarket that is closing. The Westerly Hills neighborhood store in northwest Charlotte will employ about 75 full- and part-time workers.

This is a new lease and not part of the 62 Bi-Lo and Harveys Supermarkets in the Carolinas and Georgia that Food Lion acquired in the fall, Food Lion spokesman Matt Harakal said. There is no opening date available yet, he said.

Food Lion has started reopening several of those locations, including stores near Charlotte in York and Chester in South Carolina. The North Carolina stores are in Gastonia and Lincolnton.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Food Lion stores regularly disinfect high-touch areas, require workers and customers to wear masks and designate shopping hours for people at risk, according to the company website. Stores also have grocery delivery and pickup options.

In January, Food Lion opened its second liquor store next door to its Lake Wylie location on Highway 557.

Food Lion is the No. 3 grocery chain in the Charlotte region behind Walmart and Harris Teeter, according to the latest report by sales tracking firm Chain Store Guide. Food Lion has 104 area stores, according to the report.

Food Lion, owned by Ahold Delhaize, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 states and employs more than 77,000 people.

More grocery stores opening

Other grocers also have been opening new stores or have plans to add more locations.

Aldi has recently opened stores in Cornelius, Rock Hill and Indian Land, S.C.

Specialty grocer Earth Fare, based in Asheville, has reopened stores in Concord, SouthPark, Ballantyne, Fort Mill and Rock Hill. Another store will open in Davidson.

Online-only delivery grocer Farmstead, based in San Francisco, opened in November on West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.

Publix, based in Florida, is opening at least three more Charlotte stores at Ten Tryon building in uptown, the corner of Sharon and Colony roads in South Park, and 11525 Carmel Commons, which is expected to begin construction in late spring.

Harris Teeter plans to open a 64,000-square-foot store at Fort Mill Parkway in Fort Mill, S.C.

Lidl said Wednesday it will open its eighth Charlotte area store at 7 a.m. April 14 at 11225 S. Tryon St. in Steele Creek.

Lidl plans to open three other stores on South Boulevard, Carmel Commons and Mallard Creek Church Road. The latter store is expected to open this summer.