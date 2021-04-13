Here are some changes Lowe’s is making at stores to compete for more pro customers

Lowe’s home improvement stores nationwide are rolling out perks and products, including a dedicated pro zone with products for grab-and-go convenience, according to the Mooresville-based company. Lowe's

Lowe’s is making more changes at its stores to win over the pro customer.

The tailored shopping experience will include more perks and products rolling out nationwide, the Mooresville-based company said in a news release Tuesday.

The upgrades were designed with speed and convenience in mind, according to Lowe’s. The retailer estimates the pro market is more than $400 billion.

Lowe’s is challenging rival Home Depot to capture more of the pro customer market share, and CEO and president Marvin Ellison has emphasized serving pro customers since joining the company in July 2018.

Here are some of the new additions planned at stores:

▪ “The Pro Zone,” a dedicated area near the pro entrance with products for grab-and-go convenience.

▪ Pro trailer parking, featuring extended trailer parking spots.

▪ Free phone charging stations at the pro desk.

▪ Convenience rack with new items like pain relievers, and sun and hand-care products.

▪ A dedicated staff of sales, cashier and loading for pros.

▪ Windshield cleaning stations.

▪ Free tire air stations.

Last year, Lowe’s launched a pro loyalty program and new services such as Lowe’s Tool Rental. The first rental program opened in August at Charlotte’s South End store on Iverson Way offering professional-grade tools and equipment for pro and do-it-yourself customers.

The company also redesigned store layouts, like plumbing and electrical aisles, and added a professional area in seasonal sections, the Observer previously reported.

Lowe’s has more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores in the U.S. and Canada.