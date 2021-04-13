Walmart shoppers can rent lawn mowers and other tools at some Charlotte area stores

Sunbelt Rentals tool and equipment rental includes carpet cleaner at some Walmart stores in the Charlotte area. Sunbelt Rentals

Some Charlotte-area Walmart customers can add tool and equipment rental to their shopping list.

Sunbelt Rentals is opening locations inside some Walmart stores offering equipment rentals for do-it-yourself projects and professional customers, Sunbelt Rentals said in a news release Tuesday.

Each location will stock products like pressure washers, lawnmowers, brush cutters and paint sprayers, as well as ladders and hand trucks. Half day, daily and weekly rental rates are available.

Sunbelt Rentals will open in 10 North Carolina stores and one in South Carolina. Stores in the Charlotte are:

▪ 1830 Galleria Boulevard and 9820 Callabridge Court, Charlotte.

▪ 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe.

▪ 150 Concord Commons Place, Concord.

▪ 323 S. Arlington St., Salisbury.

▪ 2101 Younts Road, Indian Trail.

▪ 1151 Stonecrest Boulevard, Tega Cay.

Other locations are in Lincolnton, Morganton, Conover and Lenoir.

The company plans to expand into other markets later this year.

“Rental for maintenance, renovations or home improvement projects can help customers get the job done — without a significant investment or the responsibility of ownership,” Joel Theros, senior vice president of strategic initiatives at Sunbelt Rentals, said in a statement.

Sunbelt Rentals has a mobile app for equipment reservations, to find locations, schedule pickup and watch instructional videos.

Officials from Sunbelt Rentals did not immediately respond Tuesday for comment about how many jobs the new locations could create.

Another local retailer, Lowe’s, last year launched an equipment rental program in the Charlotte market, offering professional-grade tools and equipment for pros and do-it-yourselfers. The Mooresville-based company added 4,000-square-foot rental departments at store properties.

Five years ago, Sunbelt Rentals invested $8 million to expand its Fort Mill, S.C., headquarters in York County, The Herald in Rock Hill reported. The company has more than 925 locations in the U.S. and Canada and an equipment fleet that exceeds $10 billion, according to to Sunbelt Rentals.