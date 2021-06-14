Charlotte’s Bojangles details new expansion plans as it continues to cross the country

Over 25 Bojangles restaurants will open in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston area, with the Dallas-Fort Worth debut scheduled as early as in the first three months of 2022.

Charlotte-based chicken and biscuits restaurant chain Bojangles on Monday detailed its plans to open stores in the Lone Star State, its third major expansion of the year.

Over 25 restaurants will open in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston area, with the Dallas-Fort Worth debut scheduled as early as in the first three months of 2022. More locations will open in both cities throughout the first half of the year, according to a Bojangles news release.

In March, Bojangles announced that an agreement with franchisee Jeff Rigsby will allow the chain to open 45 locations over the next seven years, including 15 in Columbus, Ohio. And last month, Bojangles said that it will open 40 stores under a deal with Chaac Foods Restaurants in the same span of time, with 15 locations in Orlando, Florida. Both Florida and Ohio are new markets for the chain.

In Texas, Bojangles partnered with two franchisees, Sajab Singha and Asish Baidya of SAT Restaurant Group, and Khalid Siddiqui of LASH Foods. Each franchisee will run three restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, respectively. The chain will also run 15 corporate-owned stores in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Both partners are multi-unit franchisees who had brought multiple fast-food brands to the Texas market.

Founded in 1977, Bojangles owns approximately 760 restaurants in 14 states, with over 700 operating in the Southeast. The chain was sold to two New York firms, Durational Capital Management and The Jordan Co., in 2019. Last year, Bojangles opened its first Illinois and Arkansas stores, as part of its first 40 planned restaurant openings at Love’s Travel Stops.

Competition closer to home

But while Bojangles expands, competing chains have entered its home market.

In May, Arkansas-based Southern chicken chain Slim Chickens announced its plan to open up to 15 locations in North and South Carolina.

And in January, Biscuitville Fresh Southern restaurant opened its second restaurant in the Charlotte area. The Greensboro-based chain is known for its scratch-made biscuits, as is Bojangles’.