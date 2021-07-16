Popular department store chain plans to open another Charlotte-area location this year

Burlington is opening its 10th store this fall in the Charlotte region at Poplin Place Shopping Center on U.S. 74 in Monroe. Burlington

A Burlington department store chain will open its 10th store in the Charlotte area in the fall, according to the New Jersey-based company.

The grand opening date has not yet been set for the store at Poplin Place Shopping Center at 2901 W. U.S. Highway 74 in Monroe.

Burlington has opened 37 stores throughout the country since February, according to the company website. That includes a 25,300-square-foot Charlotte store on South Boulevard. The Carolina Pavilion store opened in March, and is less than 2 miles from another store on Pineville-Matthews Road.

A new store also opened in Durham at 5430 New Hope Commons Drive in March.

The company is ramping up expansion plans based on having smaller stores with more potential real estate locations available, also taking into account retail disruption and widespread store closures during the coronavirus pandemic, RetailWire reported in March.

About the new store site

The Monroe store will join retailers Target, TJ Maxx, PetSmart, Ross and Big Lots at the 222,059-square-foot shopping center southeast of Charlotte.

The location is a former Gander Mountain site and is listed as 30,000 square feet by real estate company Big V Property Group of Charlotte.

Hiring is underway for positions including supervisors and cashiers.

About Burlington

Burlington, formerly Burlington Coat Factory, rebranded in 2014 to reflect that the store sells more than coats. It also sells men’s, women’s and baby apparel, and home decor.

Burlington calls itself an “off-price” store, meaning it sells designer and branded items at lower prices than traditional retailers.

Burlington Stores, a Fortune 500 company founded 49 years ago, has 784 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico in shopping centers and malls.

Burlington will have 22 stores in North Carolina when the Monroe store opens.