Charlotte Center City group sets these goals in new 2040 plan. What do you want to see?

As Center City Partners releases its blueprint for how Charlotte should grow over the next 20 years, more public input is wanted.

“The plan is not finished. We need you to tell us what you like, what can be improved, and your suggestions for other ways to help shape Center City’s growth,” Center City Partners said in an email Friday to the Observer.

Similar to the city’s comprehensive 2040 plan, Center City Partners’ 2040 Vision Plan sets the framework for planning growth over the next two decades. Center City Partners has crafted a new “big picture” plan every decade since 1960 to unify Center City growth and development in and around uptown. Adam Rhew, chief of staff for Center City Partners, emphasized the plan’s concept is jointly owned with the city and county, and community.

“It’s not our plan, it’s the community’s plan and eventually will be adopted by City Council,” said Michael Smith, CEO and president of Center City Partners. He said unlike the city’s own comprehensive plan that is policy driven, Center City Partners’ plan is a framework that in the past has helped lead to the Rail Trail in South End, Romare Bearden Park, Little Sugar Creek Greenway, for example.

Charlotte has seen “prolific growth” over the past decade, Smith said, but that prosperity was not equally shared across the city and neighborhoods, amplifying disparities. Compounded by incidents like the coronavirus pandemic and its economic and socioeconomic impacts, and movements stemmed by the death of George Floyd meant the 2040 Vision Plan needed to be “bold, ambitious and intentional around these challenges,” Smith said.

“This process gives all those newcomers and long-timers of our community the chance to be a part of city building and shaping what’s next,” Smith said. “It’s important that we get it right because Center City is owned by all and it is our greatest place of employment, seat of government, where we come together for entertainment.”

The 2040 Vision Plan goals

Center City Partners’ 2040 plan has over 200 recommendations and strategies tied to eight goals for better equity in growth, opportunity and transportation. Along with Center City, the plan focuses on 12 neighborhoods surrounding uptown Charlotte.

Center City Partners held numerous public meetings over the past three years with hundreds of residents participating to identify community needs and collected more than 1,000 ideas.

Here are the top three goals and strategies to reach them:

▪ Easy and accessible transportation. The five-pronged strategy for improving mobility includes investing in a marketing campaign to promote riding public transit, especially buses. A key part of the plan is to improve connections from surrounding neighborhoods to uptown.

▪ Affordable neighborhoods. The four-part strategy includes creating a community fund to support or subsidize affordable spaces for small businesses and nonprofits, and protect and ensure development includes affordable housing. It also includes improving neighborhood access to essential services and amenities.

▪ Healthy and safe communities. The top strategy is to build enough housing to shelter all homeless, plus space for social services. The other four parts listed include providing sanitation stations and restrooms in and near publicly accessible areas like libraries and parks. It also wants to eliminate improve accessibility to healthy foods and health care.

The other five goals are: inclusive economy and growth, parks and public spaces, low carbon urban areas, lifelong learning, and distinct identity and diverse destinations.

What’s next?

The plan is up for public review online at allin2040.com. Comments will be accepted through Aug. 31.

“This gives our community and our neighbors chances to express aspirations for their community and changes over the next decade,” Smith said