What to expect when Tex-Mex restaurant opens its second and largest Charlotte-area shop

White Duck Taco Shop will open its second Charlotte-area location in Matthews. CharlotteFive file photo

A popular Asheville-based Tex-Mex restaurant plans to open its second and largest Charlotte-area location this month.

White Duck Taco Shop expects to open Aug. 29 in downtown Matthews at 131 E. John St.

Co-owner Jason Haas told the Observer that after about a month of delays, mostly pandemic related because of supply chain issues getting equipment and slower-than-usual hiring, the work on the opening is down to final inspections.

“It’s just taken forever,” he said.

White Duck Taco opened its first Charlotte location in December 2019 at the Belmont Mills building at 1020 E. 10th St.

At that time Haas and co-owner Jeff Carter said more franchise locations would open in Matthews, as well as Waxhaw, CharlotteFive reported. Haas said in all, they plan to open about six Charlotte-area shops.

What to expect

White Duck Taco’s menu is a la carte rotating fare like jerk chicken taco, a lump crab taco and chilled tomato gazpacho, as well beer, margaritas and mixed drinks. Haas said Matthews’ bigger kitchen in the approximately 4,000-square-foot space, means there will be a few more tacos on the menu, like tuna Tokyo, than at Belmont.

The Matthews location also will have more outdoor seating on a covered front porch with live music, Haas said.

About 25 full- and part-time employees will be hired for the Matthews location, including moving some employees from the Belmont shop where there are about 16 workers, Haas said.

More than tacos

Haas said he bought the downtown Mathews building two years ago. The back of the building has a market used for community outreach programs like police reading with children and a place for artists to sell their goods.

“We’ll definitely be more immersed in the community,” Haas said of White Duck Taco Matthews.

White Duck Taco will have 10 locations when the Matthews shop opens, with restaurants in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The first location opened in Asheville 11 years ago.