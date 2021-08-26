Google Fiber expanding high-speed network to more parts of the Charlotte area

Google Fiber is expanding to Concord, Matthews and south Charlotte. Observer file photo

Google Fiber is expanding its Internet service to Concord and Matthews, and parts of Charlotte, with construction already under way.

The broadband Internet provider plans to have service available by the end of the year, according to Google Fiber’s company blog.

“We’re trying to build everywhere because we believe competition is good for consumer,” Jess George, government and community affairs manager for Google Fiber in North Carolina, told the Observer Thursday.

Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne said Google Fiber’s expansion in what is now the 10th largest city in the state will help attract jobs and improve digital equity and inclusion across the city with more service availability.

In Matthews, Councilwoman Renee Garner had said on social media that Google Fiber’s town-wide installation had begun.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In Charlotte, the high-speed Internet service is available in uptown apartments and condos, as well as the Hidden Valley neighborhood. Google Fiber plans to expand in south Charlotte as well.

Construction has begun in the Highland Creek area of Charlotte with plans to finish the network’s first phase by the end of next year, according to Google Fiber.

George said Google Fiber’s goal is to reach as many single-family and multi-dwelling homes and small businesses as possible. But she wouldn’t specify locations for competitive reasons.

With the addition of Concord and Matthews, Google Fiber’s high-speed, high-bandwidth Internet service will be available in nine cities and towns statewide, George said.

Google Fiber does not receive any state or local economic incentives, George said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Google Fiber doesn’t share employee numbers, company spokesman Billy Warden said. But he said hiring is underway.

Google Fiber services

Once construction is completed, Google Fiber will offer customers 1 and 2 gigabit Internet service options, with 2 Gigs providing the fastest download speed.

Although Google Fiber arrived in Charlotte five years ago, expansion has been slow. Last month, Google said it was focusing on Internet service and is ending traditional TV service in Charlotte and the Raleigh-Durham area on Sept. 30, the Observer previously reported.

Fiber construction disruptions

Last year, Charlotte Water recorded more incidents of line hits and other problems caused by fiber contractors than in the two years prior, the Observer recently reported. There were 306 cases, with damage costs at about $681,000, according to an Observer analysis. Those cases are for all fiber companies, including one of Google Fiber’s largest competitor AT&T.

“We recognize that construction is a messy process and can be disruptive to homeowners,” George said. “Our goal is to get in and out of people’s neighborhood as quickly and with as little disruption as possible.”

The company will alert residents about work planned in their neighborhoods with door hangers on homes 72 hours before construction begins. The hangers also include the 24/7 hot line for questions and issues related to construction: 1-877-454-6959.

“We slowed down Google Fiber construction with the purpose of designing new construction methodology that would be less disruptive,” George said.

Other programs

This year, Google Fiber also has partnered with local groups to help eliminate the digital divide, the gap between people with computer and Internet access and those who do not have them.

Google Fiber equipped mobile hygiene units with Wi-Fi through coordination with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation and two other nonprofits, Project OutPour and Hope Vibes. A second location is in the works to help the homeless do laundry, shower and get online in one place, according to Google Fiber.

Google Fiber also launched the Tech Idea Incubator Fund, a grants program, to help foster digital equity in Mecklenburg County.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, George said people are more aware that the digital divide is a serious issue for anyone trying to work or go to school from home. “We have to have robust Internet in every single home in our community,” she said.