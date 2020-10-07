Health director calls out Charlotte brewery for party — now they’ll host free COVID-19 testing

People worried they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 during a large gathering at The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery for Mecktoberfest can now return to the brewery on Saturday morning for free drive-thru testing.

The county health department announced the event Wednesday afternoon, one day after Public Health Director Gibbie Harris disclosed two cases were linked so far to the event, which was held on Sept. 25-27. The annual Mecktoberfest — a popular outdoor fall event for Charlotte families and craft beer enthusiasts — attracted thousands of people over that weekend despite state rules that prohibit big crowds in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

While outdoor spaces are generally considered less risky during the pandemic, health experts have advised that any large crowd where social distancing is difficult has the potential to spread COVID-19.

Harris said that while OMB is not yet considered the location of a “cluster” of COVID-19 cases, she expects more infections will be traced back to the event. It can take up to two weeks for health officials to detect cases connected to specific exposures, considering the incubation period of the virus and the time it takes for test results to return.

To get tested Saturday, Oct. 10, at OMB, people should bring their ID and health insurance card, if they have one. Saturday’s drive-thru testing event will be held at 4150 Yancey Road and is scheduled for 8-11 a.m., Mecklenburg officials said on Twitter. If you don’t have insurance, the test is free.

OMB and Starmount Healthcare have partnered with Mecklenburg to host one of the most unusual local testing initiatives to date.

Harris told county commissioners Tuesday that thousands of attendees were at risk of infection from Mecktoberfest, emphasizing videos circulating on social media that showed “very few masks” and “very little social distancing.”

OMB spokesman Chandler Owen called the brewery a “safe and enjoyable place,” and encouraged customers to continue to visit, in a statement to the Observer Wednesday. The brewery did not address questions from the Observer about the county’s warning over Mecktoberfest.

The county has held several drive-thru testing events at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive, intended to focus on vulnerable communities who have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus. And local hospitals have deployed mobile testing units around Charlotte to reach those most at risk.

Some county events have been capped at 200, Harris told commissioners last month. But Mecklenburg intends to have enough resources for anyone seeking a test Saturday, county spokesman Danny Diehl said.

Mecklenburg’s testing guidance has remained consistent in recent months. People who have COVID-19 symptoms or had close contact with an infected person should get tested. And people who attended “any gathering” — such as protests or private events with friends and family — are also eligible.

County spokeswoman Tammy Thompson said Mecklenburg has not seen “significant numbers” so far from Mecktoberfest. But she said that type of crowded event — with little adherence to safety guidelines — poses a “risk for significant COVID transmission.”

“Because of the size of the event, the length of the event and the videos that demonstrated a lack of compliance with prevention measures, we decided to share our concerns and recommend that attendees be tested,” Thompson told the Observer.

