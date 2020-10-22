Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 22

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations reach near record high

At least 252,992 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,082 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,842 the day before.

About 5.9% of tests were reported positive on Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,205 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday. North Carolina reached a record on July 28, when 1,236 coronavirus patients were reportedly hospitalized.

Charlotte among top American hubs as airport debuts new features

American Airlines, which has a major presence at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, reported billions in losses as the coronavirus pandemic deals a blow to the travel industry.

Though the carrier reported a third-quarter net loss of $2.4 billion, Charlotte was one of the “best performing hubs” compared to 2019, The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday.

The announcement comes as the transportation center is making changes and seeing passengers return.

The airport has reported increasing traffic after taking a dip in March and April when the coronavirus pandemic prompted business shutdowns.

The airport reported 1.2 million passengers in September, the most recent month with available data. Though the total was down from more than 2 million travelers at the same time last year, it was the highest total reported since February.

As traffic rebounds, a new feature allows passengers to check security wait times on the airport’s website and app, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday.

Also, there are five new electric buses at the airport and officials plan to have more nonstop flights later this year.

UNC using artificial intelligence to help fans follow COVID-19 rules

UNC-Chapel Hill has launched an artificial intelligence tool to encourage football fans to stick to policies meant to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Kenan Memorial Stadium entrances now have kiosks with technology that can determine whether a person is wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing. If someone isn’t adhering to the guidelines, the kiosk will issue an alert, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

“The main goal is to encourage people in the moment,” said Steven King, the chief innovation officer at UNC Reese Innovation Lab, designer of the technology. “One thing we found in our research is that being able to encourage people to use masks and social distance was probably the most effective thing we could do.”

UNC says only anonymous data is collected from the technology, known as Health Greeter Kiosks.

The tool was first used when UNC played Virginia Tech on Oct. 10 and will return for this weekend’s game against N.C. State University.

Courtroom visitors urged to get tested after NC deputy dies

People who may have come in contact with a North Carolina deputy are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19.

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy had a coronavirus infection and died “due to medical-related issues,” McClatchy News reported Wednesday.

Officials didn’t share the name of the deputy but said he worked Monday at the Guilford County Courthouse. Anyone who went into courtrooms 1C, 1D, 2B, or 2C is asked to monitor for coronavirus symptoms and get tested for the virus.

Cooper extends Phase 3

Gov. Roy Cooper has extended Phase 3 of North Carolina’s reopening plan until Nov. 13 as case counts and hospitalizations rise.

Phase 3, which started Oct. 2 and allows bars, entertainment venues, movie theaters and large outdoor venues to reopen with capacity restrictions, was set to expire Friday.

North Carolina’s death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 4,000 on Wednesday, and the state’s seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases is 2,000 — a level state officials have said is too high.

Elected officials in 36 counties have now been asked “to consider actions to ‘improve compliance’ with executive orders,” such as imposing fines for violations of the governor’s coronavirus executive orders and letting local health directors issue imminent hazard abatement orders.

68 cases, 2 deaths now linked to NC church service

More coronavirus cases and at least two deaths have been tied to a church event in Charlotte, bringing the total number of infections to 68.

The cases are linked to United House of Prayer for All People on Beatties Ford Road, according to Mecklenburg County health officials. The congregation held several events this month, including a “convocation” on Oct. 10-11.

Deputy Health Director Raynard Washington in a statement said event planners made “significant efforts to ensure mask wearing and social distancing among the hundreds of attendees.”

The church didn’t return messages from The Charlotte Observer.

“We really want to make sure our community is aware that there were certainly individuals who were infectious at those events,” Washington said. “We want folks to do the right thing and get tested and quarantine, isolate and follow our instructions.”

Health officials have asked event attendees to monitor for coronavirus symptoms and said the church hasn’t “been interested” in offering testing at the site.

County health officials are hosting a no-cost, drive-thru testing event at a health department site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 2845 Beatties Ford Road near the church.

NC workers demand paid sick time

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act guaranteed workers two weeks of paid sick leave to recover from the coronavirus or quarantine, but many in North Carolina say that hasn’t happened.

Ieisha Franceis, who works at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in west Durham, told The News & Observer she’s had to quarantine twice in three months after employees were potentially exposed to the virus. Freddy’s is a chain that employs more than 500 people nationally, and most of its individual franchises employ less than 50 — meaning they’re exempt from the mandatory sick leave requirement.

Between 2 million and 3 million workers — or up to 84% of the workforce — in North Carolina fall into that exemption category, according to an analysis by the Center for American Progress. That figure balloons to 106 million nationwide, The N&O reported.