Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 31

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

New cases drop from record high

At least 271,830 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,332 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 2,809 new COVID-19 cases — down from 2,885 the day before. Thursday’s single-day total was the highest since the start of the pandemic, surpassing the previous record of 2,716 on Oct. 23.

Forty-nine deaths were reported Friday.

About 6.2% of tests were reported positive on Wednesday, the latest day for which data were available. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,196 people in North Carolina were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, up from 1,179 the day before. Thursday’s preliminary hospitalization total had been listed as 1,181.

Charlotte church cleared to reopen

Health officials in Mecklenburg County announced Friday they are easing an abatement order that shut down a Charlotte church following a coronavirus outbreak.

More than 180 COVID-19 cases and at least six deaths have been linked to United House of Prayer for All People.

Under the modified order, The Charlotte Observer reported, the church will be able to reopen nearly a dozen locations in Mecklenburg County with specific capacity limits in place. Those limits range from 25 people at one location to nearly 300 in the sanctuary at its local flagship location, 2321 Beatties Ford Road.

Emails obtained by the Observer on Thursday indicated loosened restrictions were coming.

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio told officials they were considering easing the order if the church agrees to cooperate, saying a legal team representing the church has been in touch.

“UHOP holds services seven days per week and they believe that the order is an overreach,” Diorio wrote to county commissioners.

Company agrees to settle mask price gouging claims

A company that sells N95 masks said it will pay $150,000 to settle claims of price gouging in North Carolina.

In August, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein sued Stephen Gould Corp., saying the New Jersey-based company offered to sell personal protective equipment for up to 15 times the market price.

The state said the offers to “Duke Health, UNC Health, the state Division of Emergency Management and the Charlotte chapter of the American Red Cross” were made in March, the month North Carolina reported its first coronavirus case, The News & Observer reported Friday.

At the time, the state’s health care providers were looking for equipment to protect their employees. N95 masks are often used in medical settings and are known for filtering out most particles.

Stephen Gould agreed to a settlement but didn’t admit wrongdoing.

“It is clear from the news that the market for personal protective equipment during the initial stages of the pandemic was volatile,” company attorneys said Thursday in a statement. “Stephen Gould Corporation regrets that it became involved in that volatility by attempting to connect sources of masks with businesses in North Carolina.”

Wake County schools report cases

At least seven coronavirus cases have been reported at Wake County schools this week, the first time students have had in-person classes since mid-March.

New infections were linked to West Millbrook Middle in Raleigh and Alston Ridge Elementary in Cary, The News & Observer reported.

Other cases on the Wake County school district’s new coronavirus dashboard include two at Fuquay-Varina High School and one each at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, Panther Creek High School in Cary and Forest Pines Drive Elementary in Raleigh.

While thousands of elementary students returned to campuses this week, high schoolers are learning remotely for the rest of the semester.

At least three infections at the high schools are tied to athletic programs, though the schools didn’t reveal whether the cases were among students. The campuses say they are working with Wake County health officials and those who may have come into contact with the infected people will be notified.

NC reaches new business record despite COVID-19

While the pandemic has upended daily routines, North Carolina is seeing a record for new businesses.

In the third quarter, the state saw a record of nearly 14,000 applications for “high-propensity business” — those that have the highest chance of eventually hiring workers.

Across the United States, the number of applications also recently rose to an all-time high for a single quarter, The News & Observer reported Friday. Experts say some may be looking for opportunities during the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“Entrepreneurs are the economic agents in our economy that take risk to try novel solutions to existing problems,” said David T. Robinson, a Duke University finance professor. “We have a whole slew of new problems we face. This (surge in applications) is a reflection of a natural entrepreneurial reaction.”

Ted Zoller, an entrepreneurship professor at UNC, said more factors could be behind the surging applications, including small businesses that want loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.