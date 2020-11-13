Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 13

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Daily hospitalizations hit new record

At least 303,454 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,706 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 2,893 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,119 the day before. Wednesday’s daily case count was the highest reported in the state since the start of the pandemic, breaking the previous record of 2,908 cases on Nov. 6.

It took less than two months for the state’s reported cases to climb from 200,000 to 300,000.

Eight coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday.

About 7.9% of tests were reported positive on Tuesday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,279 people in North Carolina were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic and the second consecutive day of record hospitalizations.

Wake schools report 26 new COVID-19 cases

Wake County schools reported at least 26 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total to 51 cases since some students returned for in-person learning on Oct. 26.

Three of the cases are potentially connected at Reedy Creek Middle School in Cary, The News & Observer reported.

The news comes as more than 20,000 elementary students are slated to return to school for in-person instruction on Monday.

Elementary and middle school students in Wake County are currently attending classes in small groups to keep class sizes down and maintain adequate social distancing. But kindergarten through third-grade classrooms are starting Monday with daily in-person instruction, meaning 18 to 19 students will be in a classroom together.

“We have many classrooms in the district that with the full K-3 classrooms will not be able to social distance at 6 feet,” Wake County Superintendent Cathy Moore said at this week’s school board meeting. “We understand that, and so it’s just what can you do. It should be at least 3 feet.”

Cases increase in rural NC counties

Two times as many coronavirus cases have been reported in North Carolina’s rural counties than urban and suburban counties, and COVID-19 related deaths in rural areas account for the majority statewide, according to public health officials.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said the sudden rise is attributable to people being lax about wearing masks, particularly in group settings, The News & Observer reported.

“I think they are communities that largely were spared earlier in the year,” Cohen said during a news conference Thursday. “Now the virus has hit these communities.”

North Carolina’s largest counties — Mecklenburg, Wake and Guilford — still account for the highest number of coronavirus cases, according to The N&O. But Cohen said the spread is faster in rural counties in terms of cases per capita.

How officials plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer announced a possible vaccine candidate on Monday that’s proven 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, prompting new discussions about how it might be distributed across North Carolina.

North Carolina previously submitted its draft plan for distribution on Oct. 16. The proposed plan involves four phases of distribution, with Phase 1 including healthcare workers at high risk of exposure, EMTs, firefighters and other essential workers, and long-term care staff and residents. Phase 1 would encompass roughly 951,000 people, officials said.

Phase 2 would begin when more vaccine doses become available, The News & Observer reported.

Local health departments, hospitals and long-term care facilities will be the first provider groups tapped to distribute the vaccine. Federally Qualified Health Centers, corrections facility providers, and employee healthcare providers that serve frontline workers would be next.

NC restaurants now eligible for rent relief

An expanded relief program in North Carolina is offering restaurants help with rent or mortgage insurance during the coronavirus pandemic.

The businesses can get up to $20,000 from the Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief program, which is under the CARES Act. Eligible restaurants must not have received money from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

“We’re most appreciative for any relief that we can get for restaurants,” said Lynn Minges, executive director of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. “All restaurants are struggling. It’s been a very tough several months.”

Earlier in the pandemic, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered restaurants closed to dine-in service for two months to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Since May 22, the businesses have been allowed to operate at limited capacity.

Tourists return to Western North Carolina

The tourism industry in Western North Carolina took a big hit during the coronavirus pandemic, but tourists are starting to return — bringing much-needed money to businesses but also a risk of spreading COVID-19.

The hotel occupancy rate in April fell to 78% of last year’s rate, and occupancy was down by about 50% over the summer.

But by September, when the vibrant colors of fall started to emerge, hotel occupancy was down by just 24% compared to last year, The News & Observer reported.

Marla Tambellini, vice president of marketing at the Asheville Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she does not know of any COVID-19 clusters related to tourism.

But Jane Anderson, executive director of the Asheville Independent Restaurant Association, said restaurant workers still have to remind customers about about safety protocols.