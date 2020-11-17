Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 17

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 314,000

At least 314,207 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,814 have died, according to health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 1,972 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,117 reported the day before. Saturday’s case count of 3,885 was a single-day record in North Carolina.

As of Monday, the state’s seven-day average of new cases stood at an all-time high of 2,764. The average helps to give a sense of cases over time.

Eight deaths were reported Monday. Officials on Sunday reported 50 new deaths, the second-highest number confirmed on a single day.

At least 1,424 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, a record daily total since the start of the pandemic. State officials last week said patient counts would be higher due to a change in how the federal government reports hospital stays.

About 8.1% of tests were reported positive as of Saturday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

Union County school worker dies after COVID-19 fight

Melissa Bowman, a longtime employee in the Union County school district, died Friday after a three-month battle with the coronavirus, friends and family members said on Facebook.

Bowman worked in the district for two decades, including 11 years as a data manager at Poplin Elementary.

“Heartbroken is an understatement,” her daughter Madilyn Bowman posted on Facebook on Nov. 14. “Mom passed away tonight after struggling and fighting for every second she had left here on this earth. Her body was so tired and her journey was so rough. We were all there beside her, up until her last moments.”

Friends and family started a GoFundMe for Bowman on Sept. 1, a few weeks after she was admitted to the hospital and put on a ventilator. Her daughter posted periodic updates on Facebook in the weeks since.

On Oct. 7, she wrote that her mom had been in the hospital for 50 days but “the sun is starting to peek through the trees.”

Things took a turn last week, and Melissa Bowman died Friday night. A memorial of flowers and balloons has been set up at Poplin Elementary School in her honor.

CMS sees bus driver shortage ahead of schools reopening

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is delaying reopening most of its middle schools until 2021 after reporting Monday that it could only staff 80.9% of its bus routes.

Chief school performance officer Kathy Elling said bus driver vacancies are harder to fill.

“Transportation is a very different situation,” Elling said. “Our drivers require very specific licensure. We have very limited access to supports when they are on leave.”

CMS middle schoolers were supposed to return to campus on Nov. 23, but the school board voted last week for a delay, The Charlotte Observer reported. Under the new plan, students in K-8 schools will start Nov. 30 and students at middle schools with grades six through eight will return Jan. 5.

UNC got hundreds of reports about students breaking COVID-19 rules

UNC-Chapel Hill received more than 450 reports of its students violating coronavirus regulations this fall, university officials said in a report Monday.

Most of the students received a warning or were restricted from certain campus facilities, The News & Observer reported. But 50 of them were booted from campus housing because of the infractions. In an additional 60 cases, no student was identified or the student wasn’t found responsible.

No students were kicked out of the university over the violations.

“This data reinforces that the vast majority of our students are working very hard to adhere to community standards and are following them whenever possible,” said Amy Johnson, UNC’s vice chancellor for student affairs.

Nearly half of NC counties near COVID-19 ‘tipping point’

At least 42 of North Carolina’s 100 counties are at a “tipping point” in new coronavirus cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Harvard researchers.

Harvard has been mapping coronavirus risk across the U.S. since July using the seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 people, also known as the per capita case rate. As of Monday, a large swath of North Carolina was in the red zone — meaning those counties have 25 or more cases per 100,000 people.

The map, released by Harvard Global Health Institute, uses four colors to illustrate risk levels in every county: green, yellow, orange and red. Red designates a “tipping point” in which researchers say stay-at-home orders are necessary.

Many of the counties shaded in red are rural areas, where state health officials say the virus had been slow to spread at first.

Columbus County near the coast and Alexander and Mitchell counties in Western North Carolina have the highest per capita case rate as of Nov. 16, according to Harvard researchers. Dare County on the Outer Banks is also in the top 20 with the highest per capita case rate.

Mecklenburg and Wake counties are in the orange zone.

Panthers allowed more fans

The Carolina Panthers received an exemption to Gov. Roy Cooper’s order limiting fans at professional and collegiate sporting events to 7% capacity under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.

The exemption from Mecklenburg County and state health officials allows the Panthers to distribute more tickets in the 500 level of the stadium, The Charlotte Observer reported, citing a team spokesperson. A spokesperson from the state health department didn’t return the Observer’s request for comment.

On Sunday, the team had 5,815 fans in attendance at Bank of America Stadium — up from the 5,240 initially allowed under the governor’s executive order.