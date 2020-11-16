It’s happening again: Another Charlotte 49ers game called off due to COVID-19

Charlotte coach Will Healy applauds during the first quarter of the team’s NCAA college football game against Duke on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Durham, N.C. (Jaylynn Nash/Pool Photo via AP) AP

The Charlotte 49ers’ road football game against 15th-ranked Marshall Saturday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among the 49ers.

This is the sixth game this season the 49ers have had canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 circumstances. Most recently, Gardner-Webb had to cancel last Saturday’s game, that was to be played at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

“We were really looking forward to this game. Marshall has a tremendous team and it was a big opportunity to compete against them,” 49ers athletic director Mike Hill said in a statement. “We’ve been on both sides of these postponements, and either way, it’s incredibly disappointing. We will use this week to get healthy and wish Marshall the best this season.”

The 49ers are 2-3 overall and 2-1 in Conference USA. The 49ers will work with Conference USA and Marshall to explore the possibility of rescheduling the game.

Previously, the 49ers lost dates against North Carolina, Florida International and Middle Tennessee. A game against Florida International has been rescheduled.

Conference USA was working to reschedule the Middle Tennessee game, 49ers coach Will Healy has said.

The 49ers have conference home games Nov. 28 (Western Kentucky) and Dec. 5 (rescheduled against Florida International). Conference USA has pushed back its championship game to Friday, Dec. 18, so the 49ers could reschedule another game Dec 12.