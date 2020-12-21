Charlotte hospital system just received second COVID vaccine. Here’s what that means

Atrium Health received its first shipment of the country’s newest COVID-19 vaccine Monday, making vaccinating front-line health care providers easier.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

Atrium received 1,000 vials of that vaccine on Monday — enough for about 10,000 doses.

The Pfizer vaccine, which Atrium received last week, requires ultra-cold storage in specially ordered freezers. By comparison, the Moderna vaccine can be kept in standard freezer at between minus 25 to minus 15 degrees Celsius. That makes storage and transportation much easier.

Because the Moderna vaccine is easier to transport, Atrium is prioritizing rural facilities for first access to the vaccine, including Atrium Health Stanly, Atrium Health Kings Mountain and Atrium Health Anson.

The authorization of a second vaccine for emergency use means the general public could see widespread vaccination beginning in the spring of next year, Atrium said in a statement Monday. Charlotte’s largest hospital system expects to begin vaccinating the general public in the spring of next year.

In the last week, Atrium has vaccinated more than 1,500 employees, according to the hospital system.

Also last week, Atrium vaccinated the first person in the state, Dr. Katie Passaretti, who called the vaccine “a moment of hope.”

Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines are given in two injections. The Pfizer injections are spaced three weeks apart, and Moderna’s doses are spaced four weeks apart.

No serious safety concerns have been noted during either vaccines’ development, though doctors say patients should expect to feel some soreness at the injection site.

Charlotte’s other main hospital system, Novant Health, has said it expects to receive the Moderna vaccine. Novant did not immediately respond to a request checking on the Moderna vaccine.