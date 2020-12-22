Charlotte Observer Logo
Here are the 65 North Carolina counties now in the red zone on state’s COVID risk map

Sixty-five of North Carolina’s 100 counties are in the COVID-19 red zone as of Dec. 22, 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Red indicates “critical community spread.”
About two-thirds of North Carolina’s 100 counties are seeing “critical community spread” of the coronavirus ahead of Christmas, according to state health officials.

Sixty-five counties are in the red zone on the statewide COVID-19 map, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

That’s a jump from 48 counties listed in the most critical tier on Dec. 8.

Counties land in the red zone when they report more than 200 cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period. Areas in this category also see a “high impact” on local hospitals or a positive test rate of more than 10%, according to the state.

Among North Carolina’s most populous counties, Forsyth, Guilford and Mecklenburg are all in the red category. Wake County, home to Raleigh, is in the orange zone, which indicates “substantial” spread.

Sixty-five of North Carolina’s 100 counties are in the COVID-19 red zone as of Dec. 22, 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Red indicates “critical community spread.” N.C. DHHS

Twenty-seven counties are now in the orange zone, according to the state. Nine of them are in the mountains of Western North Carolina.

Three orange counties are in the southeastern part of the state: New Hanover, Brunswick and Columbus.

The state has only eight yellow-zone counties with “significant spread,” down from 18 two weeks ago. Two of them are in the Triangle — Chatham and Orange.

In their update Tuesday, health officials urged residents to avoid traveling for the holidays, regardless of county zones.

“Individuals in all counties should avoid holiday travel, follow guidance for celebrating winter holidays safety, and get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available and their turn,” they said.

The updated map was released the same day North Carolina reported the highest number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations seen in a single day during the pandemic. In the past week, daily COVID-19 cases and deaths also hit records.

Here are the 65 counties in the red zone:

