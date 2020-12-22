Here are the 65 North Carolina counties now in the red zone on state’s COVID risk map

Sixty-five of North Carolina’s 100 counties are in the COVID-19 red zone as of Dec. 22, 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Red indicates “critical community spread.” N.C. DHHS

About two-thirds of North Carolina’s 100 counties are seeing “critical community spread” of the coronavirus ahead of Christmas, according to state health officials.

Sixty-five counties are in the red zone on the statewide COVID-19 map, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

That’s a jump from 48 counties listed in the most critical tier on Dec. 8.

Counties land in the red zone when they report more than 200 cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period. Areas in this category also see a “high impact” on local hospitals or a positive test rate of more than 10%, according to the state.

Among North Carolina’s most populous counties, Forsyth, Guilford and Mecklenburg are all in the red category. Wake County, home to Raleigh, is in the orange zone, which indicates “substantial” spread.

Twenty-seven counties are now in the orange zone, according to the state. Nine of them are in the mountains of Western North Carolina.

Three orange counties are in the southeastern part of the state: New Hanover, Brunswick and Columbus.

The state has only eight yellow-zone counties with “significant spread,” down from 18 two weeks ago. Two of them are in the Triangle — Chatham and Orange.

In their update Tuesday, health officials urged residents to avoid traveling for the holidays, regardless of county zones.

“Individuals in all counties should avoid holiday travel, follow guidance for celebrating winter holidays safety, and get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available and their turn,” they said.

The updated map was released the same day North Carolina reported the highest number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations seen in a single day during the pandemic. In the past week, daily COVID-19 cases and deaths also hit records.

Here are the 65 counties in the red zone:

Alamance County

Alexander County

Alleghany County

Ashe County

Avery County

Beaufort County

Bertie County

Bladen County

Cabarrus County

Caldwell County

Camden County

Caswell County

Catawba County

Cleveland County

Craven County

Cumberland County

Currituck County

Davidson County

Davie County

Duplin County

Forsyth County

Franklin County

Gaston County

Gates County

Guilford County

Halifax County

Harnett County

Henderson County

Hertford County

Hoke County

Hyde County

Iredell County

Jackson County

Johnston County

Lee County

Lincoln County

Martin County

McDowell County

Mecklenburg County

Mitchell County

Montgomery County

Moore County

Nash County

Onslow County

Pasquotank County

Pender County

Perquimas County

Person County

Pitt County

Randolph County

Richmond County

Robeson County

Rockingham County

Rowan County

Rutherford County

Scotland County

Stanly County

Surry County

Swain County

Transylvania County

Union County

Vance County

Warren County

Wilson County

Yadkin County