See latest COVID map: All North Carolina counties but four are red or orange zones

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are in the COVID-19 ‘red’ zone.
As North Carolina continues its fight against the coronavirus, 84 of the state’s 100 counties are at the most critical level for COVID-19 spread.

The 84 counties are in the “red” zone on the state’s latest coronavirus alert map, which was updated Wednesday. That’s a rise from two weeks ago, when 65 counties were in that category, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Counties are marked red when they have at least 200 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents within a two-week span. The counties also must have more than 10% of COVID tests come back positive or hospitals experiencing a “high” impact,” according to state officials.

Several of the state’s most populous counties — including Guilford, Forsyth and Mecklenburg — landed in the red tier in the latest update.

Statewide, 12 counties are now marked orange, indicating “substantial community spread.” Counties with this designation include Durham and Wake — both in the Triangle — and other areas in the western and eastern parts of the state, data show.

Statewide, only four counties are in the “yellow” zone, where coronavirus spread is “significant.” They include Chatham, Greene, Orange and Warren counties.

The updated map was published as record coronavirus-related hospitalization counts and positive test rates were reported on Wednesday, The News & Observer reported.

Here’s a list of all 84 counties in the red zone:

