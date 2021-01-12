New COVID directive urges ‘full virtual’ activity in schools, businesses in Mecklenburg

The health director of Mecklenburg County issued a sweeping directive on Tuesday afternoon that businesses, schools and individuals revert back to “full virtual” operations wherever in-person activity is not required.

“As the number of COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County continue to grow at an exponential rate — from an average of 100 cases per day in September, to an average of 900 cases per day in mid-January — Public Health is issuing a specific directive for the people of Mecklenburg County for the next three weeks. The Directive is effective immediately and will remain in effect for the next three weeks, until February 2, 2021,” officials wrote in a statement.

Earlier Tuesday, the Charlotte Observer reported a post-Christmas surge has seen the caseload worsen in Mecklenburg and Health Director Gibbie Harris says hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients has increased by 543% since September.

“Our recommendation is that it doesn’t make sense to bring kids back to schools,” Harris said during a county commissioners meeting Tuesday where the directive was announced.

North Carolina is currently under a modified stay-at-home order and it’s unclear how Harris’ new order will be enforced.

A statewide curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., with some essential activities allowed.

It’s unclear whether the directive will lead Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to scrap its plan of bringing all grade levels back next week for limited in-person instruction. Earlier this week, Harris had said she’d support some classroom activity at CMS and that she had been in consultation with the district on its preparedness.

“We believe the schools are in reasonable shape to handle the number of children they were seeing in December,” Harris had said during a Monday news conference. In December, high school students were not eligible to return to classrooms. A plan in place for Jan. 19 calls for CMS high school students to return to in-person learning on a rotational basis. The school board meets Tuesday night.

Earlier, Harris said the CMS board would make the ultimate call on how to reopen schools.

“The decision obviously is up to the school board,” she said Monday. “We also want them to be reasonable based on what they can handle right now ... We will be supportive of the schools as they move forward.”

The new directive from the health director stipulates that residents:

▪ Only leave their home for essential activities, like work or buying food

▪ Utilize “full virtual options” for work, school, and other activities where possible

▪ Avoid leaving home completely if they are over 65 or at a high risk of developing a serious illness

▪ Use alternative pick-up or delivery services for food and retail purchases

▪ Avoid interacting with people not in their household

▪ Avoid participating in recreational activities that would put residents in contact with others

▪ Avoid non-essential travel

▪ Remain at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

▪ Cooperate with contact tracers and public health workers

In addition, residents are asked to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and washing their hands. It’s also recommended that indoor public spaces where people are unmasked or gather in large crowds be avoided.

Harris’ directive is similar to the statewide directive issued by Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, last week.

“The orders come as all but four counties are considered red or orange under North Carolina’s coronavirus alert system, including 84 with critical spread. Last month, 65 were classified as having critical levels of community spread,” the News & Observer reported Jan. 6.

Mecklenburg’s order largely echoes those guidelines for “red zone” counties, which urge residents to only leave home for essential activities and avoid people outside their household. Mecklenburg and all other counties in the greater Charlotte region — Union, Gaston, Cabarrus, Iredell, Rowan, Cleveland, Lincoln and Stanly — are “red,” indicating the most severe spread of COVID-19.

Mecklenburg has logged 72,968 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, N.C. DHHS reported Tuesday morning. Local officials say 652 residents have died of coronavirus-related complications.