Mecklenburg libraries move to curbside only, changes in parks announced

Mecklenburg County is temporarily curtailing in-person government activities and services as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations severely worsen in and around Charlotte.

County Manager Dena Diorio said the disruptions — planned at least through Feb. 2 — mirror precautions taken last spring, when Mecklenburg entered a stay-at-home order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her announcement on Thursday aligns with Public Health Director Gibbie Harris’ directive pleading with residents to stay home and help slow the spread of the virus.

“Our COVID numbers are going up, not down, so for the next three weeks, only essential and mandated services that cannot be performed virtually will be provided in-person,” Diorio said in a statement.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is returning to Phase 1 of its reopening plan, which means patrons cannot enter buildings. Curbside pick-up and digital options are available.

Some Public Health clinics and programs might be rescheduled or delayed, Diorio said. Residents can call the county’s hotline for more information at 980-314-9400.

Mecklenburg County parks must close at dusk and reservations of athletics fields are suspended. All recreation, senior and nature centers, along with indoor shelters, are also closed. That includes the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, the Skatepark at Naomi Drenan Recreation Center and camping at McDowell Nature Preserve. Outdoor picnic shelters are remaining open but gatherings are generally prohibited except among household family members. The new rules do not appear to affect playgrounds in parks, which are open but social distancing and masks are required in public.

The Office of the Tax Collector is also impacted, with the county’s announcement saying “In-person payments at the Valerie C. Woodard Center will be temporarily suspended.” Payments can be made online or by calling 1-800-994-1026.

For a full list of how COVID-19 affects county services, visit the “News” page on Mecklenburg’s website.

Harris’ guidelines issued Tuesday — which the health director said are “very strong recommendations” but lack an enforcement mechanism — also ask people to avoid non-essential travel, remain at home between 10 p.m-5 a.m., and avoid recreational activities that could involve close contact with others.

“This is our best opportunity to slow the growth of the virus in our community,” Harris said during a news conference Thursday afternoon. “I applaud those who are complying.”

The directive expires in three weeks, but some county commissioners are skeptical the measures are sufficient to flatten the curve — and galvanize residents to stay vigilant amid a post-holiday surge. It could take weeks to see the full impact of Christmas and New Year’s gatherings on already strained hospitals, based on the incubation period of the virus and the time it takes for symptoms to develop.