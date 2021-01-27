Cooper extends COVID restrictions another month, as Charlotte businesses try to hang on

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday said that restrictions on businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are now extended for an entire month

The latest stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Friday, has been extended to 5 p.m. Feb. 28. This is the fourth time North Carolina’s Phase 3 coronavirus restrictions were extended since Oct. 2 even as COVID-19 vaccinations are under way.

Cooper’s moves come as the pace of new infections and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 have begun to fall from post-holiday highs. But he added, “The virus is still raging through our communities... We cannot let our guard down.”

Business is down 85% at the popular French Quarter Restaurant in uptown Charlotte, general manager Angelo Tsepelis said Wednesday.

He was at least relieved to hear that Cooper wasn’t further restricting the industry’s hours. “Just as long as he’s not closing us,” Tsepelis said. “We’re taking what business we can get.”

Lunch traffic is still OK, as long as it’s not raining, he said, and the last hour before closing on weekend nights is particularly strong.

‘Still in the black’

A loyal customer base has likewise kept Eddie’s Place Cotswold open, said Scott Giegler, one of the restaurant’s managers.

For two months last year, a customer said, “here’s my credit card,” and paid for all take-out meals ordered by officers in CMPD’s Providence Division, Giegler said.

“Our to-go business we’ve kept steady,” he said, “and even with half the tables (due to Cooper’s statewide orders), we’re still in the black.”

Bars feel the pinch

Bars, hotels and restaurants have been allowed to sell mixed beverages with alcohol to go since Dec. 21. Businesses now can sell mixed beverages for off-site consumption until their business closes through March 31, according to Cooper.

“We believe this is a good economic boost for those businesses” that have been really struggling, Cooper said.

But that’s little solace to bar owners around Charlotte and the state, according to a trade association.

“In North Carolina, bars are the only businesses that haven’t been allowed to reopen their doors. Bar owners need substantial monetary relief and they need it immediately,” Zack Medford, president of the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association said in a statement Monday.

Bars are only allowed to seat guests outside and at 30% capacity.

The association’s website includes a counter with days and time down to the second showing bars have been closed as of Tuesday for 315 days. Medford said the alcohol sales cutoff is financially destroying bars. “It’s ineffective. It’s unfair. It must end now,” he said.

Some bars, like Ri Ra on North Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte, remain closed under North Carolina’s Phase 3 reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. The popular Irish pub reopened briefly in August after temporarily closing in March. David T. Foster III Observer file photo

COVID-19 restrictions

Under Phase 3, bars, nightclubs, music halls and auditoriums can open at 30% capacity or with 100 seats, whichever is less. Many businesses, including bars and independent music venues, remain closed because seating is restricted to outdoors only.

A stricter mask mandate started the week of Thanksgiving, requiring just about everyone to wear a mask in public or when they are with people who live outside their home. The state’s three-phased reopening plan was announced last spring when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

A modified stay-at-home order that started in December is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. North Carolina residents should only leave home for essential activities like school, work and grocery shopping. All non-essential businesses must close at 10 p.m. Alcohol sales must stop at 9 p.m.

This is a developing story

The (Raleigh) News & Observer contributed