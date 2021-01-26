Zero vaccines sent to small health departments in NC as Charlotte hosts big events

At least two nearby county health departments will receive zero first doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the state this week — even as health leaders gear up to offer thousands of shots in Charlotte at the Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium.

Both Lincoln and Gaston counties will not receive additional doses for patients getting their first shot. Area hospital providers may still receive doses to administer. And Lincoln County Public Health Department has suspended scheduling new vaccine appointments due to the low supply, officials announced Monday.

“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine to our county has been both a blessing and a challenge,” Lincoln County Health Director Davin Madden said in a statement Tuesday.

Though Gaston County Public Health, too, will receive no new doses of the vaccine, Gaston has not announced plans to suspend new vaccine appointments.

Gaston has been following instructions from the state to utilize all the vaccine they had, in order to receive more from the state, spokesman Adam Gaub told the Observer Monday.

The county expects to use up its current supply of COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday, he said. But Gaston County leaders are pushing the state to reconsider the decision to not send more this week, Gaub said.

Based on state data updated Jan. 21, nearly 31,000 people in Mecklenburg County have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Close to 7,500 patients in Mecklenburg have had a second dose.

In Gaston County, nearly 7,600 people have had the first dose and less than 2,000 have had the second. In Lincoln, according to DHHS, around 2,700 people have been given a first dose and less than 500 have had the second.

Charlotte getting more vaccines

Across the state, local health departments have pushed back as the state redistributed vaccines, likely to accommodate mass vaccination events like Atrium Health’s event this weekend at Bank of America Stadium.

Atrium expects to receive roughly 35,000 vaccines from the state this week, according to the hospital system.

That’s nearly 30% of the 120,000 vaccines the state says it has to distribute across the state.

“A large portion of those doses are committed to the large-scale events planned several weeks ago to address the backlog in vaccine,” NC Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement Monday. “As a result, many providers are getting small or no allocations for the coming week. Through no fault of their own, they will be postponing appointments.”

In a letter to NC DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, the North Carolina Association of Local Health Directors called for more transparency in distributing the coronavirus vaccines.

“NC DHHS decided to move vaccine AWAY from local communities where, in many cases, travel to a large mega site is prohibitive to access for many North Carolinians creating inequitable distribution of this limited resource,” the letter reads.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.