Where can you get the COVID-19 vaccine near Charlotte? Here are current options.

North Carolina is currently offering vaccines to health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and anyone age 65 and up. Here’s how to get a COVID-19 shot in Mecklenburg County.

This information will be updated periodically as eligibility and locations change. This story was last updated Jan. 25.

Mecklenburg County Public Health

How to schedule an appointment: Anyone age 65 and older can register for a COVID-19 shot from the county online and through the county’s hotline at 980-314-9400.

More info: The county health department is giving shots at the Bojangles Coliseum, by appointment only.

Recently, one Mecklenburg County shelter location and the Mecklenburg County Jail began administering shots to their populations. The county is also working with Inlivian, formerly the Charlotte Housing Authority, to distribute vaccines to eligible residents.

What’s next: The county will also begin offering vaccines at a “community provider on the east side of Charlotte,” county leaders told reporters Friday. The county has not announced the exact location of that clinic.

Novant Health

How to schedule an appointment: Anyone age 65 and older can schedule a shot with Novant Health by logging into their existing MyChart account, or registering for an account online.

More info: Novant Health is offering most of its COVID-19 shots at one primary location in Charlotte, by appointment only. Those with an appointment will be given location information.

What’s next: Novant Health plans to open two mass vaccination sites in Charlotte, but has not released details on those clinics. The hospital system has asked for an increase in coronavirus vaccines from the state, but is receiving far fewer shots than it needs, hospital leaders say.

Novant announced on Friday it would begin holding pop-up vaccine clinics at local churches, Charlotte schools and Novant community clinics. The first event was held Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Appointments are required and can be scheduled through Novant.

Atrium Health

How to schedule an appointment: Anyone age 65 and older can schedule a shot with Atrium Health by logging into their existing MyAtriumHealth account, or registering for an account online. You can also call 704-468-8888.

More info: The hospital system will host a mass vaccination event at the Bank of America Stadium, starting Jan. 29. Appointments are required. The shots will be given both to people in cars and to those who enter the building.

Anyone age 65 and up can register for the event online.

Atrium Health hosted its first mass vaccination event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway over the weekend, vaccinating thousands of people.

What’s next: Atrium has also announced vaccine clinics at local churches, but has not publicly announced when the first event will take place. Community partners on the initiative include: First Baptist Church-West, CN Jenkins Memorial Presbyterian Church, Rockwell AME Zion Church, the Latino Faith and Health Coalition, Forest Hill Church, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Iglesia Bautista Camino de Salvación, St. Andrews United Methodist Church, El Buen Samaritano, First Baptist Church in Huntersville, Iglesia Cristiana Puerto Nuevo, ourBRIDGE for KIDS, Negocios Hispanos de Charlotte and the Latin American Coalition.

Vaccine locations in North Carolina

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services maintains a list of providers by county who administer the vaccine. To see the latest and find one near you, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/findyourspot.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.