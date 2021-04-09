Publix pharmacies in NC will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday

North Carolina residents can book coronavirus vaccine appointments at Publix pharmacies starting Monday, adding more options to a growing list of distribution venues.

The Florida-based grocery chain said Friday the online appointment reservation system will open at 7 a.m. Monday for the two-shot Moderna COVID-19 vaccination appointments on April 17 and April 18 at select North Carolina locations.

Locations are in Buncombe, Cabarrus, Catawba, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Haywood, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Wake and Watauga counties, the company said in a news release.

The news comes as North Carolina on Wednesday opened vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and older.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines are both authorized for use in anyone age 18 and up. Only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for use in 16 and 17-year-olds.

Publix opened online reservations on Thursday for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson at all of its pharmacies in Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia. It was the first time the Janssen vaccine is available in South Carolina and Virginia, according to the company website.

Publix pharmacies south of Charlotte in York County, South Carolina, began offering vaccine appointments in March.

Publix has more than 1,200 stores in seven Southeastern states. That includes about 49 stores in North Carolina, according to the company, 22 of which are in the Charlotte market.

The company in February said employees who receive the full coronavirus immunization can receive a $125 store gift card.

To book an appointment, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine.

Publix grocery store pharmacies in North Carolina will offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Where to get the shot in NC

Publix pharmacies offering vaccines in North Carolina include:

▪ Cary: Bradford, 1020 Bradford Plaza Way; Amberly Place, 425 Emissary Drive

▪ Charlotte: Ballantyne Town Center, 11222 Providence Road W.; Shops at Southline, 2222 South Blvd.; Whitehall Commons, 8120 S. Tryon St.; Prosperity Village Square, 10110 Benfield Road; Cotswold, 4425 Randolph Road

▪ Concord: Willow Oaks Crossing, 5015 Weddington Road

▪ Denver: Cambridge Village, 513 Brentwood Road

▪ Gastonia: Hoffman Village, 1949 Hoffman Road

▪ Hickory: Lake Hickory Crossings, 36 29th Ave. NE

▪ Mint Hill: Mint Hill Commons, 6828 Matthews Mint Hill Road

▪ Statesville: North Pointe Shopping Center, 134 Venture Lane

More vaccine availability

Health officials say as vaccine supply increases, everyone should be able to book an appointment more easily in the coming weeks.

For instance, Mecklenburg County said Thursday that Camp North End will be used as a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic April 17.

And Charlotte hospital system Atrium Health announced Thursday it also has appointments available this month for COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

NC vaccination rates

More than a quarter of Mecklenburg County residents — 26.7% — have received at least one injection of a COVID-19 vaccine, state data released Thursday shows. And 17.3% of county residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Still, the county’s vaccination rate lags behind the state’s overall rate.

In North Carolina, 31.1% of state residents are at least partially vaccinated and 21.5% of state residents are fully vaccinated.