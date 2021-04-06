NC opens COVID shots to all adults this week. We have 10 answers to common questions

As everyone age 16 and up become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine for the first time in North Carolina, many people still have questions about the shots.

Vaccine appointments could be scarce until vaccine supply in Mecklenburg County increases, local health officials have warned. But as people search for those appointments, here are 10 answers to common questions about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Can anyone get a vaccine now?

Not quite — anyone age 16 and up can get a COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina as of Wednesday.

But Pfizer is the only vaccine currently offered to 16- and 17-year-olds. Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are for people age 18 and up.

And no COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized for use in people younger than 16.

But just last week, Pfizer announced its vaccine was extremely effective in protecting participants from the coronavirus in a trial among youths age 12 to 15. The company will request an expansion of its Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to include those ages, according to Pfizer and partner BioNTech.

Starting April 7, everyone age 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Which vaccines are available in Mecklenburg?

All three vaccines authorized for emergency use by the FDA are in use in the Charlotte area. That includes the two-injection vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

Does it matter which vaccine I get?

No. The vaccines differ slightly on efficacy, according to the clinical trials of each vaccine. But local health experts say people should get whichever vaccine they can get first.

“The key is to get vaccinated and get some immunity built up,” Novant infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest told reporters last week.

How many shots do I need?

That depends on the vaccine you get. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two shots, spaced weeks apart.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just the one injection.

When am I considered fully vaccinated?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after their Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

How do I sign up for a vaccine?

A number of providers around Mecklenburg County are offering the COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s an updated list of vaccine sites in the Charlotte area.

Mecklenburg County Public Health offers vaccine shots at the Bojangles Coliseum. Anyone eligible for the coronavirus vaccines can register for a COVID-19 shot from the county online and through the county’s hotline at 980-314-9400. Mecklenburg also maintains a vaccine waitlist.

And Mecklenburg County will begin opening up new vaccine slots every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., starting this week.

Information on vaccine appointments in surrounding counties can be found on local health department websites.

Atrium Health also offers shots. Anyone eligible can schedule a shot with Atrium Health by logging into their existing MyAtriumHealth account, or registering for an account online. You can also call 704-468-8888.

And Novant Health offers shots at local vaccine clinics and a permanent clinic in east Charlotte. Anyone eligible for the vaccines can schedule a shot with Novant Health by logging into their MyChart account, or registering for an account online.

CVS, Walgreens and Harris Teeter are also offering vaccine appointments online in the Charlotte area.

Do I need to get vaccinated in my home county?

No. State officials have encouraged people to get vaccinated where they live, but it’s fine for people to leave their county to find a vaccine appointment, Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told reporters in March.

“We don’t care where you get vaccinated,” Harris said. “We just need you to get vaccinated.”

Are the vaccines safe?

Yes. “The vaccines are both safe and effective,” Mecklenburg County deputy health director Dr. Raynard Washington has told the Observer.

Federal, state and local officials have emphasized that the vaccines are very safe. All of the vaccines available in the Charlotte area have received emergency use authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

And there’s no way to catch COVID-19 from the vaccine, experts say.

Do I still need to wear a mask and social distance after I’m vaccinated?

Yes, for the most part. It’s still not clear if people who are fully vaccinated can spread the coronavirus to unvaccinated people.

But people who are fully vaccinated may gather inside together without masks or social distancing, according to CDC guidelines.

Still, even fully vaccinated people should continue wearing masks and social distancing in public and in large groups, according to the CDC. And the state’s mask mandate is still in effect.

Is it possible to get COVID-19 after getting the vaccine?

Yes. It’s still possible to contract COVID-19 after getting the vaccine. But in most cases, vaccinated people are protected from severe complications like hospitalization and death, Priest told reporters last week.

“It’s not surprising in a country of 350 or 400 million people, that there are will be a number of folks who are vaccinated to still get COVID,” Priest said. “But their cases can be very mild and in general don’t require hospitalization.”