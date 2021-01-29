Bank of America Stadium vaccine event begins, with nearly 20,000 eager for COVID shots

Charlotte’s largest mass vaccination event to date kicked off at 8 a.m. Friday, offering thousands of COVID-19 vaccines at the Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium.

Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway formed a public-private partnership that expects to vaccinate 19,000 people at the Friday through Sunday event.

The vaccine clinic at the Carolina Panthers stadium in uptown Charlotte, which is fully booked, is by appointment only. People with appointments are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes ahead of their appointment time.

The event is one of the largest mass vaccine projects in the U.S., Atrium Health officials said.

The event follows last weekend’s vaccination event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which saw 15,700 people get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The event is drawing in people from across the state — from nearly 60 North Carolina counties, Atrium CEO Gene Woods said in a statement.

The public-private partnership will host follow-up events to give people their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. Those events will run from Feb. 12 through Feb. 14 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord and from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28 at Bank of America Stadium.

Thousands of people will get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Novant Health also has plans for two mass vaccination sites in Charlotte, but the hospital system says it needs more vaccines from the state before it can move forward.

Atrium received 35,000 COVID-19 vaccines from the state this week, while Novant Health received roughly 5,000.

‘Tenuous’ improvements

The Bank of America event comes just one day after Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris announced she would extend the county’s directive urging residents to stay home as much as possible through Feb. 28.

Mecklenburg County has seen some improvement in COVID-19 trends in recent weeks, with coronavirus hospitalizations and the county’s positivity rate trending down.

But the improvements are still “tenuous,” Harris said in an email to county mananger Dena Diorio, which Diorio shared with commissioners Thursday.

This is a developing story.