Thousands descending on NC speedway for COVID vaccine event. Here’s what to know

More than 16,000 people will get a COVID-19 shot at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, starting Friday.

The mass vaccination event at the speedway opened at 7:30 a.m. Friday. Appointments are full for the event, a public-private partnership between the speedway, Honeywell, Atrium Health and Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

The speedway event is a precursor to a similar mass vaccination event planned for the Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium “in the near future,” according to a statement released by Atrium Friday. Billionaire David Tepper owns the Panthers.

Mecklenburg County Public Health will also host a coronavirus vaccine event Friday, at the C.W. Williams Community Health Center on Wilkinson Boulevard.

North Carolina is currently offering vaccines to health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and anyone age 65 and older.

Cars exit the bays where COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered in the garages at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. The speedway hosted the mass vaccination event staged by a local public-private partnership that includes Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the speedway. Kevin McCarthy

Cases on the rise

COVID-19 hospitalizations had been rising in Mecklenburg for weeks, especially as the full effects of Christmas and New Years gatherings came to light. But experts say hospitalizations and other COVID-19 trends could now be slowly moving in the right direction.

But even with expanded access to vaccines, doctors say North Carolinians must continue to follow COVID-19 restrictions, including wearing masks and social distancing.

“We know the virus remains a real threat in our communities,” Novant infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest told reporters Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

