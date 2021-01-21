Mecklenburg, CW Williams hosting COVID vaccine event Friday. Here’s how to get a shot

Mecklenburg County Public Health is bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to west Charlotte for the first time Friday.

The C.W. Williams Community Health Center will host a public vaccine clinic with the county Friday afternoon, the center announced Thursday.

The county health department is already offering vaccines by appointment to health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents and anyone age 65 and up at the Bojangles Coliseum, open six days a week.

The C.W. Williams event at 3333 Wilkinson Blvd. will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, by appointment only. Anyone age 65 and older can make an appointment by calling 866-299-4968 to schedule an appointment.

If patients receiving the vaccine have insurance, they should bring their insurance card and valid identification, according to the community health center. There will be no cost to patients without insurance, according to the center.

North Carolina recently began asking people receiving the vaccine to bring their insurance information if they have insurance, but there is no cost to the patient for COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the state.

The clinic will be administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Moderna, like the Pfizer vaccine, requires a second injection.

Second doses of the vaccine will be offered at the C.W. Williams center on Feb. 19.

Local trends

The C.W. Willliams event will debut the same day Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and other local business open a three-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Appointments for the event are full, according to Atrium.

On Tuesday, Mecklenburg reported the county’s first “pediatric death” related to COVID-19, according to Health Director Gibbie Harris.

And coronavirus-related deaths in Mecklenburg surpassed 700 Tuesday in a grim milestone. But experts say coronavirus trends in Mecklenburg could be turning around after weeks of rising hospitalizations and new cases.

“It’s a little too early to see if this is going to be a real improvement, but we’re encouraged by this,” Novant infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest told reporters Tuesday.