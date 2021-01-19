Meck reports encouraging COVID numbers, but virus remains ‘real threat,’ doctor says

Even as Mecklenburg approaches a new milestone in COVID-19 deaths, experts say local coronavirus trends could be slowly moving in the right direction.

Mecklenburg ticked closer to recording 700 COVID-19 deaths Monday, reporting six new deaths for a total of 697 since March. But hospitalizations at Novant Health have declined in the last week, and Mecklenburg’s positivity rate in COVID-19 tests is trending down, Novant infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest said Tuesday.

“It’s a little to early to see if this is going to be a real improvement, but we’re encouraged by this,” Priest told reporters.

Trends beginning to move in the right direction could mean Mecklenburg is moving past the surge in cases from Christmas and New Years gatherings, Priest said. But the hopeful news isn’t cause for celebration just yet, he said.

“We know the virus remains a real threat in our communities,” Priest said.

The hospital system has treated over 10,200 hospitalized coronavirus patients since March as of Tuesday morning, Priest said. And across the hospital system, Novant is now treating more than 500 people hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Novant Health and Atrium Health, along with Mecklenburg County Public Health, continue vaccinating employees and patients. Novant has administered over 21,500 vaccines to employees as of Monday and has vaccinated more than 5,000 patients age 75 and older in North Carolina, Priest said Tuesday.

Mecklenburg County has administered 7,885 COVID-19 vaccinations, including 369 second doses of the vaccine. The health department has received a total of 9,750 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the state.

Atrium Health has vaccinated 16,230 employees as of Monday, according to the hospital system’s website.

Last week, Atrium announced it would partner with several local groups and hold mass vaccination clinics to to administer 1 million vaccinations by July 4. The first is at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and appointments for the event — which will run from Friday through Sunday — are full, according to Atrium.

Mecklenburg numbers

As of Jan. 17 — the last date demographic data was publicly available — county coronavirus data show:

▪ About 80% of all people diagnosed with coronavirus in Mecklenburg have since recovered and been released from isolation, meaning enough time has passed since their symptoms stopped.

▪ Laboratory confirmed infections per day have decreased over the last 14 days in Mecklenburg. In the past week, an average of 782 COVID-19 cases were reported per day, down from the 14-day average of 841 confirmed cases.

▪ In the last week, an average of 12.4% of people tested for COVID-19 in Mecklenburg tested positive. That’s a decrease in the last 14 days.