NC opens up COVID vaccines to ages 65 and up. Here’s what that means for Charlotte

On Thursday, the state announced it would open access to COVID-19 vaccines to anyone age 65 and older.

But in Mecklenburg County, no county health clinic appointments are available, Mecklenburg County Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan said. All appointments through the end of January have already been booked, Sullivan said.

Once the county gets access to more COVID-19 vaccines, appointments will be opened for people ages 65 to 74, she said.

However, most Mecklenburg County residents will have to wait months to get their first COVID-19 vaccine shots, Sullivan said.

Mecklenburg County Public Health, along with both of Charlotte’s hospital systems, Atrium Health and Novant Health, had been offering vaccinations to anyone age 75 and over, along with health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents before the state’s update.

Mecklenburg has administered over 5,200 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in total, county Sullivan said Thursday.

Thursday’s press briefing — the third update of the week — came hours after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board voted to stay in remote learning through at least Feb. 12 as infection rates swell across the county and state.

Mecklenburg’s numbers have skyrocketed in recent weeks, prompting county Health Director Gibbie Harris to issue a non-binding directive this week, asking residents to stay home as much as possible. The directive was issued the same day a 22-year-old died from COVID-19 in Mecklenburg — the youngest coronavirus death in the county to date.

Some Mecklenburg County commissioners are skeptical the recommendations can effectively blunt the explosive surge of cases following holiday gatherings.

There’s no enforcement mechanism within Harris’ directive, meaning residents won’t get cited or fined for violating a suggested 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew or gathering with people beyond their household.

Yet other local interventions — including stay-at-home and abatement of imminent hazard orders — prompted businesses and other establishments to significantly curtail operations around Charlotte.

New vaccination plan

On Thursday, Cooper said the state would begin offering vaccines to anyone age 65 and up, after federal officials urged states to expand access to COVID-19 shots.

Previously, North Carolina had been vaccinating health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents and anyone age 75 or older.

The state unveiled its new grouped plan for the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out on Thursday. The new plan immediately expands access to the coronavirus shots to anyone age 65 and older.

The new groups are:

▪ Group 1: health care workers and long-term care staff and residents

▪ Group 2: Anyone age 65 and older

▪ Group 3: Frontline essential workers

▪ Group 4: Adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness

▪ Group 5: Everyone

The state is currently offering vaccines to anyone in groups 1 and 2.

Mecklenburg County Public Health, Atrium and Novant Health are all offering vaccines to people in those groups. But vaccine appointments are very limited, due to a limited supply, the hospitals and health department have said.

COVID vaccines

Mecklenburg is now working with major Charlotte businesses, including Atrium Health and Panthers owner David Tepper, to set up mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The public-private partnership, which includes Honeywell, Atrium, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the Charlotte Motor Speedway, aims to administer 1 million vaccinations by July 4, according to statements from the companies.

Mass vaccination clinics will be set up at the Bank of America Stadium and the motor speedway.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, applauded the partnership during a Thursday news conference. But she emphasized vaccine supplies are still incredibly limited.

“Even if we vaccinated everyone today with the vaccine we have in the state, we would still be at somewhere like 6% of our entire population,” Cohen said.

Novant Health also announced plans on Thursday to open new mass vaccination clinics across the state — including a potential site at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center.

Worsening trends





As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in Mecklenburg, hospitals are calling on residents to keep wearing masks and following guidelines.

COVID-19 trends are now starting to show the full effect of Christmas and New Years gatherings, Dr. David Callaway, Atrium chief of operational and disaster medicine, said in a video posted on Atrium’s Facebook page.

“We’ve got it under control right now, but (hospitalizations) are going up,” Callaway said. “We can’t be like hospitals around the country that are overflowing and shutting down because they have too many COVID patients.”

Mecklenburg logged 993 new coronavirus cases on Thursday — bringing the cumulative tally to 74,470, N.C DHHS reported. Last Sunday, the county hit a new single-day record jump in cases: 1,309.

On average, the county is adding 900 new cases each day, according to an Observer analysis of public health data.

“We have way too much virus in our community right now,” Harris said Thursday.