Atrium, local groups aim to vaccinate 1 million in new COVID push around Charlotte

Charlotte area residents may soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at such familiar sites as Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway, as part of a coordinated mass vaccination push.

Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the speedway are partnering with the state to set up mass vaccination sites. Initial locations to administer the vaccine will include the Panthers stadium, the NASCAR track in Concord and a not yet announced site in Winston-Salem.

The partnerships aims to administer 1 million vaccinations by July 4, according to statements released by the Panthers and Atrium Health.

The new partnership has not released details about when the clinics will be open, or who will be able to access vaccines. But state leaders have said any vaccines distributed by the state will be provided at no cost to the recipient.

“Getting vaccines in people’s arms as quickly and equitably as possible is a top priority for North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement released by the Panthers. “Partnerships with businesses, health providers and government like this can help get it done.”

The Charlotte area groups said they are collaborating with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to “vaccinate as many frontline workers, members of the general public and of under-served communities as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Rising cases and concern

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases surge in Mecklenburg.

The county’s two-week average for new daily COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday is nearly 150% higher than Mecklenburg’s previous peak in July.

And hospitalizations have quickly climbed in recent weeks too. The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Mecklenburg surpassed 500 people on Jan. 3, and has not dipped below 500 since then, according to recent county numbers.

On Tuesday, Mecklenburg Health Director Gibbie Harris issued a non-binding directive, asking county residents to stay home as much as possible and avoid interacting with people outside of their household.

Also Tuesday, Cooper said North Carolina will consider expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccines after new federal guidelines were announced.

Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord is one of the sites around the area that will be one of the venues for COVID-19 mass vaccination sites. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The state is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents and anyone age 75 or older. Federal officials have said they’re now asking states to vaccinated everyone age 65 and older.

But Novant Health infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest told reporters on Tuesday that hospital don’t have enough vaccines available to vaccinate that many people.

“In general, we support getting everybody the vaccine, but as it stands today, we won’t have enough to accommodate that extra group of people,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.