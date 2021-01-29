COVID infections slowing in Mecklenburg as experts closely watch mutant strain

Mecklenburg’s coronavirus trends continue to show improvement following a holiday-induced spike in infections and hospitalizations.

Yet deaths from the virus — which researchers describe as a lagging indicator during the pandemic — remain high. With two days left in January, it’s already the deadliest month since the first COVID-19 case was reported locally in mid-March.

County health officials say 45 residents have died from the virus in the last week alone. And from Jan. 15 to 21, there were 46 deaths from COVID-19. The week prior, there were 69.

“Our numbers still remain high — in fact quite a bit higher than they were during the peaks in the spring and summer of 2020,” Novant Health infectious diseases specialist Dr. David Priest told reporters Friday.

On average, Mecklenburg is logging about 680 new cases each day — a decrease of about 23% over the last two weeks, an Observer analysis of state public health data show.

The UK variant — with North Carolina health officials reporting the first known case, involving a Mecklenburg resident, last weekend — has sparked new worries another surge could soon occur. On Thursday, the United States saw its first case of the South Africa mutated strain, reported in South Carolina.

“Continuing mask, social distance and hand hygiene remain critically important while we get more and more people vaccinated across our communities,” Priest said.

“We are not surprised in the least — or caught off guard — these versions of the virus exist. It would be more surprising if we didn’t discover mutated versions of the virus, based on how RNA viruses behave.”

The latest data

The Charlotte area crossed the 50,000 mark of vaccine first doses administered this week, state reports of county data show. Of those, close to 12,000 people have been given a second COVID-19 dose in Mecklenburg. Those figures do not yet include people vaccinated at Bank of America Stadium, which kicked off Friday.

Mecklenburg has logged 84,990 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday afternoon. County officials say 766 residents have died of coronavirus-related complications.

As of Jan. 27 — the last date data was publicly available — county coronavirus data show:

▪ The average positivity rate dropped to 11.9% in the past week.

The percent of positive tests is still more than double the 5% threshold the World Health Organization suggests that officials use when relaxing coronavirus restriction. The percent of positive COVID-19 tests rose as high as 16% this month in Mecklenburg.

▪ The average number of infected individuals needing hospital-level care declined to 420 in the past week, compared to the steepest patient count of 540 on Jan. 17.

The daily hospital census dropped to 386 on Wednesday, the lowest volume seen since late December.

▪ There are 61 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities, and three childcare and school settings have clusters. Just under half of those people who have died from COVID-19 locally were connected to such outbreaks.

Hannah Smoot contributed to this report.