COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 5

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

NC reports 150 deaths

At least 781,802 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,728 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 5,495 new COVID-19 cases, down from the 12,079 reported the day before. Health officials said Wednesday’s case count was “inflated” due to clinic test results from December and January that were not reported in the past.

On Thursday, 150 deaths were reported. It’s the second day in a row the state has reported at least 150 deaths.

At least 2,630 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, down from 2,706 reported on Wednesday. The number of hospitalizations has been dropping steadily since mid-January.

As of Tuesday, the latest day for which data are available, 7.2% of coronavirus tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Vaccines could be coming to major Charlotte provider

Tryon Medical Partners might be receiving coronavirus vaccines after the state Department of Health and Human Services approved them as a provider, according to an email patients received.

The independent practice doesn’t currently have any vaccines and asked patients to “resist the urge to call.” Tryon Medical said eligible patients will be notified by email with instructions once it receives COVID-19 vaccines.

Atrium Health and Novant Health are currently providing the bulk of vaccines in the Charlotte area, the Charlotte Observer reported.

At least 86,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Mecklenburg County as of Thursday.

Cooper unveils COVID relief budget priorities

Gov. Roy Cooper announced his recommendations for coronavirus relief spending Thursday, including one-time bonuses for teachers and principals.

“These teachers and school personnel are the only state employees who did not get raises the last two years and we need this boost to help keep them on board and reward their hard work,” Cooper said.

The proposal also directs $2 billion for emergency assistance for public and private K-12 schools and higher education institutions and roughly $700 million for access to vaccines and testing, tracing and prevention measures, The News & Observer reported.

The number of counties in red on the state’s county alert system also fell to 61 on Thursday. Previously, there were at least 86 counties in red, which indicates critical community spread.

“For the first time since we started this report back in November, our trends moved in a positive direction,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Majority of NC Senate backs requiring in-person learning

A majority of state senators on Thursday voted in favor of a bill that would require North Carolina public school districts to offer some in-person classes.

This school year, some school districts have offered remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns.

State Sen. Deanna Ballard, education committee co-chair and a Watauga County Republican, said issues associated with a lack of in-person instruction are making children depressed and anxious.

While senators backed the bill 29-16, the final vote is next week. The proposal would then go to the House.

If approved it would go to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has “indicated he doesn’t support the bill,” The News & Observer reported. Cooper on Tuesday urged K-12 schools across the state to offer remote and face-to-face learning, with protocols in place to help protect against COVID-19.

UNC Health launches mobile vaccine clinics

UNC Health on Wednesday ran its first mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The event was planned in the Johnston County town of Selma, where Black and Hispanic residents make up most of the population.

While those two groups account for roughly 31% of North Carolina’s population, data show only about 14% have received their first vaccine doses to protect against the coronavirus. Health officials have said skepticism and transportation or internet challenges could be behind the disparity.

Instead of waiting for people to make appointments, UNC Health receives referrals and reaches out to people who may be interested in getting vaccines.

“We have found that when the word is getting out through the community rather than through official channels, people hear about it and are much more trusting,” said Eleanor Wertman, UNC Health Alliance’s program manager for community health.

UNC Health said it plans to offer more clinics on Thursday and Friday, which are at capacity. Another clinic is planned for late next week in the nearby town of Benson, The News & Observer reported.