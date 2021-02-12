Mecklenburg vaccine hotline swamped, crashes after teachers can sign up for shots

Mecklenburg County Public Health is once again experiencing technology issues with high volumes of people calling or going online Friday to make appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department opened a number of new appointments to get the coronavirus shot for the week of Feb. 22 and the first two weeks of March. Those appointments went live Friday at 8:30 a.m.

But the website is “moving slower than usual due to the high volume of traffic to the website,” and many people calling the county hotline are being asked to leave voicemails, county spokeswoman Rebecca Carter said in a statement.

“We are excited and encouraged by the interest and response from our residents in Groups 1, 2 and 3,” Carter said.

When vaccine appointments first went live in early January, many people weren’t able to use Mecklenburg’s vaccine appointment hotline due to the “extremely high call volume,” County Manager Dena Diorio said at the time.

A Mecklenburg County Public Health professional prepares a COVID vaccination during a drive through event at he C.W. Williams Community Health Center on Friday, January 22, 2021. C.W. Williams Community Health Center, along with the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department offered patients of the health center COVID vaccinations through appointments. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Teachers, others now eligible

Friday marks the first time educators, including child care workers, school staff and pre-K through 12th grade teachers are able to sign up for appointments to get the vaccine through county public health. Those people are now eligible to sign up for appointments that fall on or after Feb. 24.

The county is also offering vaccines to health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and anyone age 65 and up.

People looking for a vaccine from the county can try to schedule an appointment online or call the vaccine hotline at 980-314-9400 Option 3.

Anyone unable to schedule an appointment can join the health department’s vaccine waitlist online.

People can also reach out to their primary health care provider for information on the vaccine. Charlotte hospital systems Atrium Health and Novant Health are both offering vaccines to eligible people.