More COVID vaccines coming to CVS locations in Mecklenburg. Here’s how to sign up

More COVID-19 vaccines are coming to CVS Pharmacy locations in Mecklenburg County this week.

CVS Health announced last week it would begin offering COVID-19 shots at select locations in Mecklenburg and Union counties for the first time.

On Thursday, CVS said it will open additional appointments in Mecklenburg.

Three stores in the Charlotte area will now offer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only. New appointments will be available at those locations starting Friday, according to CVS Health.

Anyone eligible for the vaccine in North Carolina can sign up for a shot at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling 800-746-7287.

Exact locations of the pharmacies offering vaccines has not been publicly released.

CVS vaccines are also available in Monroe, Asheboro, Denton, Greensboro, Wake Forest and Wilmington. The shots are available by appointment only.

NC vaccine eligibility

People eligible for the shot in NC include health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, anyone age 65 and up, front-line essential workers and adults with chronic health conditions that give them increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Adults with chronic health conditions were first made eligible for the shot on Wednesday.

Mecklenburg County opened up 650 new appointments Wednesday, running through the month of March, as that group became eligible.

Those appointments were fully booked in less than five minutes, according to StarMed Healthcare, the county’s vaccination partner for the Bojangles Coliseum clinic.