Novant Health closes its NC mass COVID testing centers as demand drops

Novant Health is closing its mass COVID-19 testing centers in Charlotte and Winston-Salem, the hospital system announced Friday.

The hospital system will still offer COVID-19 tests at Novant Health primary care and pediatric clinics, and at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care clinics.

Novant Health said the COVID-19 screening assessment centers are closing as of Friday due to decreased demand.

The number of Mecklenburg County residents getting COVID-19 tests has decreased steadily in recent months. In the most recent data report, Mecklenburg County’s seven day average of resident tests hit its lowest point since October.

As of Friday, Novant Health has administered over 540,000 COVID-19 tests, according to the hospital system.

Novant Senior Vice President John Howard thanked colleagues for their work at the screening centers and ensuring that all communities had access to the testing. “Now, we ask our community members to join us in our efforts to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” he said.