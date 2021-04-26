Here’s how to get in line for a COVID shot this week at Charlotte’s Optimist Hall

Charlotte residents have a chance to grab lunch with their COVID-19 vaccine this week at a two-day vaccine clinic event at Optimist Hall.

The Charlotte food hall at 1115 North Brevard Street, in a partnership with RAO Community Health, is offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday from 12-4 p.m. and Thursday from 4-7 p.m.

The Moderna vaccine is available to anyone age 18 and up.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged, according to Optimist Hall. You can make an appointment by calling 704-237-8793.

The 147,000-square-foot food hall hosts a number of shops and eateries, including Archer Paper, Bao & Broth, Felix Empanadas and Papi Queso.

The newest vaccine clinic comes as local health experts worry vaccine hesitancy could slow the area’s vaccination rate.

As of Friday, 22.7% of Mecklenburg County residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to state Department of Health and Human Services data. And more than one-third of county residents are at least partially vaccinated.

Still, the county’s rate lags behind the statewide COVID-19 vaccination rate.

Nearly 30% of North Carolina residents are fully vaccinated, according to state data. And 37.7% of state residents are at least partially vaccinated.

Also, compared to similarly sized counties throughout the United States, the percent of local residents who are vaccinated is lower in Mecklenburg, the Observer found.