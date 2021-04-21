NC to end most COVID restrictions. ‘Very emotional’ Charlotte businesses look to future

Charlotte businesses and residents now know when coronavirus pandemic restrictions could end.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday many pandemic-related restrictions, including limits on businesses and distancing requirements, are expected to end June 1. The state’s mask mandate remains in place at least through May.

Joe Kuhlmann, co-owner of The Evening Muse. said he was trying to digest the news.

“We’re anxious to get people back in for shows and have artists come back,” he said. The music venue still plans to reopen in May with current COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s very emotional,” Kuhlmann said. “It’s been a struggle and we’ve lost a lot of businesses and lives destroyed physically and financially. I want to honor those that didn’t make it.”

Cooper said the state needs to see at least two-thirds of NC adults vaccinated. “We now have an adequate supply vaccines, so we need everybody to step up,” Cooper said.

Across the state, more than one-third of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, Cooper said. The governor will release a new executive order detailing guidelines for the month of May next week, he said.

Earlier easing of rules

The news comes as all adults have been eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine since April 7.

Last month, Cooper further eased restrictions on businesses like retail stores, museums and salons to reopen at full capacity, while restaurants, breweries and gyms can operate at 75% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors.

And bars have been allowed to operate 50% capacity, up from 30%.

That order runs through April 30.

But some businesses have not been able to reopen at all since the pandemic began over a year ago. Independent music venues like Neighborhood Theatre and The Fillmore remain closed.

Local and state trends

The news comes as Mecklenburg sees a slight increase in COVID-19 trends.

In a news conference Wednesday, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said statewide reopening and recent holidays likely contributed to the increased trends locally.

“We have got to continue to wear masks and socially distance and avoid crowds,” Harris said. “Those are things that we’re going to have to continue to do moving forward.”

There are some troubling signs in state data, however.

Last week, the first full week that anyone over 16 was eligible for a shot in North Carolina, also saw a decline in the number of first doses administered by providers who are receiving vaccines from the state allocation and the federal pharmacy program that is sending shots to places like CVS and Walgreens.

